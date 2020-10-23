Washington prohibited fans for the start of the season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but left open the possibility that it would allow some fans as circumstances improved. The team has been working with Maryland and Prince George’s County officials to find a way to let a few fans into games this season, with talks progressing quickly after Hogan’s announcement.
When the team hosted the L.A. Rams on Oct. 11, it allowed roughly 200 family members and friends of players, coaches and staff.
“We take our responsibility to protect our staff, players, fans, and the community seriously,” team president Jason Wright, said in a statement.
Wright added that the team hopes to “welcome more fans” this season, though he did not elaborate if that meant adding crowds bigger than the roughly 3,000 who will be allowed to attend the Giants game, when ticket inventory will be restricted to the lower level of the stadium and a limited number of suites.
