Washington prohibited fans for the start of the season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic but left open the possibility that it would allow some spectators if circumstances improved. The team has been working with state and Prince George’s County officials, with talks progressing after Hogan’s announcement.
When the team hosted the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 11, it allowed roughly 200 family members and friends of players, coaches and staff.
The team said everyone entering FedEx Field must follow safety guidelines, including wearing a face covering and maintaining social distancing. Tailgating will not be allowed.
“We take our responsibility to protect our staff, players, fans, and the community seriously,” team president Jason Wright said in a statement.
Wright added that the team hopes to “welcome more fans” this season, though he did not elaborate whether that meant adding crowds bigger than the roughly 3,000 who will be allowed to attend the Giants game, at which ticket inventory will be restricted to the lower level of the stadium and a limited number of suites.
More from The Post: