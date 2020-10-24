“Went up to clear all the bad juju from the last two games to make sure we are good for the Jets,” Jeswald wrote on Facebook. "To rub salt in the Jets’ wounds, I did it with an airplane.
“The winds were brutal [today] but I think it managed to turn out great! At least I could draw the Bills logo better with a flight path than Josh Allen can with a marker!”
The dig at the third-year quarterback is in reference to a design the former University of Wyoming gunslinger concocted two years ago when he was given 60 seconds to draw his team’s logo along with fellow 2018 Bills rookies. Allen’s insignia resembled a potato with legs rather than a charging buffalo and T-shirts with the logo are available if one scours the Internet hard enough.
Jeswald’s 155-mile trip, according to FlightAware, began at 11 a.m. Eastern time, lasted 88 minutes, centered around the Bills’ home of Orchard Park and took him over Lake Erie. The Bills took notice and posted a screenshot on social media.
The Bills (4-2) beat the Jets (0-6), 27-17, in the season opener and are looking to round back into winning form against their AFC East rival. They’ll have to do that shorthanded with cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring), wide receiver John Brown (knee), guard Cody Ford (knee), tight end Dawson Knox (calf) and linebacker Tyrel Dodson (hamstring) out and star cornerback Tre’Davious White questionable with a back injury.
