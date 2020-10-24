(Some schools are also making at least some money with reduced-capacity crowds, but since the Big Ten isn’t letting any fans in, that variable doesn’t apply here.)

The other reason to play this fall is to try to claim a place or two in the playoff. The wild Big Ten West has a couple really good teams in No. 14 Wisconsin and No. 21 Minnesota but also enough parity to make it a challenge to escape a nine-game season without a loss.

No. 8 Penn State won’t have two of its best players after linebacker Micah Parsons opted out and running back Journey Brown was sidelined with an undisclosed medical condition. The Nittany Lions won’t just disappear, but their ceiling is probably a bit lower without those two guys.

And until proved otherwise, No. 18 Michigan should be viewed as a wholly owned subsidiary of Buckeyes, Inc.

That leaves No. 5 Ohio State, which always had the most to lose by not playing in 2020 and unsurprisingly has the most to gain. Quarterback Justin Fields and the Buckeyes open at home against Nebraska, a school which was especially adamant about wanting to take the field and is a good bet to emerge as a poster child for being careful what you wish for by late afternoon Saturday.

Would a 9-0 Ohio State be all but assured a playoff spot in this strangest of seasons? Without question. Should it come to pass, it would make a midseason start more than worth it to both the Buckeyes and their league.

Five with the most at stake

1. Notre Dame. The No. 3 Irish (4-0, 3-0 ACC) survived Louisville 12-7 last week, and now must deal with a random force capable of darned near anything, That’s right, Brian Kelly’s bunch heads to Pitt (3-3, 2-3), which has dropped three in a row but still has a decent history of making life miserable for well-regarded teams (see Clemson 2016, Miami 2017, Central Florida 2019). A big variable here is whether Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett can return from injury after missing last week’s loss to Miami.

2 and 2a. Michigan and Minnesota. The best game of the Big Ten’s opening slate is the battle for the Little Brown Jug. It hasn’t been too long since the Gophers won in the series (2014), but they’ve lost 16 consecutive home games (spanning three stadiums!) to the Wolverines since claiming the 1977 meeting. In an abbreviated season, this is a de facto playoff eliminator right out of the chute.

3 and 3a. Cincinnati and Southern Methodist. The last two American Athletic teams without an overall loss, the winner between the No. 9 Bearcats (3-0, 1-0) and the host No. 16 Mustangs (5-0, 2-0) is set up to be the favorite to claim the Group of Five’s slot in the New Year’s Six structure — albeit with nearly two months left in the season.

4. Oklahoma State. What have we here? A spotlight back on the Big 12 considering the No. 6 Cowboys (3-0, 2-0) welcome No. 17 Iowa State (3-1, 3-0) to Stillwater in what might be the best game of the day. This one has conference implications for both teams, but Oklahoma State (the last overall unbeaten in the Big 12) still has serious playoff hopes. This could be a relatively low-scoring encounter; both teams are among the six Big 12 programs allowing less than 400 yards a game.

5. LSU. The Tigers (1-2, 1-2 SEC) got an extra week to regroup from an abysmal defensive showing at Missouri after their game against Florida was postponed because of the Gators’ covid-19 outbreak. But South Carolina (2-2, 2-2) has been perfectly competent the last two weeks (including an upset of Auburn), and things could get ugly for the defending champions with a loss to the Gamecocks. Quarterback Myles Brennan’s injury doesn’t help matters for LSU.

Heisman watch

This week’s rundown of Trevor Lawrence, Alabama skill position guys and a couple other dudes in the hunt for the stiff-arming statue.

1. QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 1,544 yards, 15 TDs, 1 INT passing; 54 yards, 4 TDs rushing. The man is human, having thrown his first pick of the season last week at Georgia Tech. He also unleased a 404-yard, five-touchdown day against the overmatched Yellow Jackets. He’s unlikely to be needed for more than a half this week against Syracuse. (Last week: 1)

2. RB Najee Harris, Alabama; 499 yards, 11 TDs rushing; 8 receptions for 86 yards. The Crimson Tide fed Harris 31 carries — the most for a Power Five player this season — and he delivered nearly five yards a carry against Georgia. He’s on his way to a 1,000-yard season in a year in which that will really mean something. (LW: 2)

3. QB Mac Jones, Alabama; 1,518 yards, 12 TDs, 2 INTs passing. Jones connected on 24 of 32 passes against Georgia, and his completion percentage dipped to 78.3 percent. He also leads the FBS in yards per completion (16.9). There’s no doubt about the talent of the guys around him, but Jones is slinging it at a high clip four games into the season. (LW: 4)

4. QB Kyle Trask, Florida; 996 yards, 14 TDs, 1 INT passing. As the old lottery slogan went, you gotta play to win. With Florida getting back-to-back weeks off to contain its covid-19 problems, Trask isn’t getting much of a chance to help his cause in the second half of October. (LW: 3)

5. WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama; 25 receptions for 557 yards and four TDs. Four games, four 100-yard days for the junior, who is already just three yards off his 13-game total from all of last season. (LW: Not ranked)