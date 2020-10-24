Kevin Paredes, a 17-year-old homegrown attacker, supplied the pass to Gelmin Rivas, a late-season signing, who scored his first MLS goal to extend United’s unbeaten streak to three.

United (4-10-6) has won two straight for the first time since September 2019 and improved its hopes of sneaking into the Eastern Conference playoffs. D.C. would probably need at least two victories and a draw in its final three matches (and help in other games).

“These guys have been beaten down over the course of the year a little bit with a lot of different things,” said interim coach Chad Ashton who is 2-1-1 since replacing Ben Olsen on Oct. 8. “We knew we needed to walk out of here with three points to really put ourselves in that conversation and see that [playoff] line a little bit. All we can do is control ourselves at this point.”

All of the scoring took place in the last 15 minutes, capped by Rivas’s goal.

Joseph Mora’s pass led Paredes into the left side of the penalty area. Paredes dodged Atlanta’s Brooks Lennon, darted to the end line and dropped the ball back to Rivas for an eight-yard, left-footed shot that streaked over goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

“Kevin is very young but incredibly talented,” Rivas, a Venezuelan striker, said through an interpreter. “He understands the game very well, movements well. … I am happy for the team and our ability to get through that situation that was tough at the end.”

United had taken the lead in the 77th minute. Julian Gressel, in his first appearance in Atlanta since United acquired him from the team for $1.1 million last preseason, served a 35-yard free kick deep into the penalty area. On the back side, Russell Canouse drove a downward header from six yards toward the near corner. Guzan got his left hand on the ball but couldn’t stop its momentum.

Atlanta (5-11-4) drew even when, from near the sideline, Lennon delivered a terrific cross to the edge of the six-yard box. Substitute Jon Gallagher gained inside position on Chris Odoi-Atsem and headed a seven-yarder past Bill Hamid for his third goal in two meetings with D.C. this month.

In similar moments this season, body language told the story of a beaten team. But in recent matches, United has performed with greater confidence.

“The focus has been great,” Canouse said. “We’ve been able to have more overall belief in the locker room, trying to see out this season the best way we can.”

Canouse, a defensive midfielder and right back, was a major factor in the victory, filling in at center back for Frédéric Brillant (illness). Canouse had missed the 2-1 victory at Cincinnati last weekend because of a yellow-card suspension.

“You would have thought he had been playing that position his whole life,” Ashton said of Saturday’s team captain.

Ashton also made adjustments to accommodate Hamid and defensive midfielder Júnior Moreno returning from two-game absences.

Three weeks after taking a 4-0 home drubbing from Atlanta, D.C. was comfortable and confident in possession and calm under duress in the first half. D.C.’s high pressure disrupted Atlanta’s plans to build its attack out of the back.

United’s first threat against Guzan came on Erik Sorga’s angled, 12-yard effort targeting the near corner. Guzan reacted accordingly in making the save.

Bridging halftime, Hamid made quality saves on Marcelino Moreno, Atlanta’s high-end signing last month.

As the second half transpired, neither team took grip of the match. But United was consistent and composed, especially after Atlanta’s equalizer.

“It felt heartbreaking at the time,” Ashton said. “They didn’t stop. They kept going. They knew there were minutes left. … They stayed in it, stayed focused.”