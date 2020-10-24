The Dodgers won Game 3, 6-2, behind a gem from Walker Buehler, who allowed one run and struck out 10 over six innings, and home runs from Justin Turner and Austin Barnes. Los Angeles will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a win over the Rays in Game 4.

Follow along for live updates.

Game 4 info
  • Time: 8:08 p.m. Eastern
  • Location: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex.
  • TV: Fox
  • Series: Dodgers lead the series, 2-1
  • Starting pitchers: Julio Urias (Dodgers) vs. Ryan Yarbrough (Rays)
October 24, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT
What to watch for in Game 4 of the World Series

By Scott Allen

With a 2-1 series lead, the Dodgers will send Julio Urías to the mound in Game 4. The left-hander, who pitched three perfect innings to close out the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, will be making his second start of the postseason. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough, who gave up two hits in 2/3 of an inning in relief in Game 1, will start for the Rays. Yarbrough had a 3.56 ERA in 11 appearances, including nine starts, during the regular season.

After being limited to five hits in a Game 2 loss, the Dodgers’ offense rebounded in Game 3, tagging Rays starter Charlie Morton for five runs in the first four innings as part of a 10-hit attack. Justin Turner and Austin Barnes homered for Los Angeles, while Max Muncy drove in two with a two-out single, providing more than enough run support for Walker Buehler. The Rays were no-hit through the first four innings. Tampa Bay rookie Randy Arozarena homered in the ninth to tie Barry Bonds, Carlos Beltran and Nelson Cruz for the most home runs (8) in a single postseason.