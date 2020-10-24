The Los Angeles Dodgers look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4.

Follow along for live updates.

Game 4 info
  • Time: 8:08 p.m. Eastern
  • Location: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex.
  • TV: Fox
  • Series: Dodgers lead the series, 2-1
  • Starting pitchers: Julio Urias (Dodgers) vs. Ryan Yarbrough (Rays)
October 24, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT
Julio Urías is cruising and Dodgers take 2-0 lead into the fourth inning

By Scott Allen

Mike Zunino drew a one-out walk in the third inning against Julio Urías, but he was stranded at first base after Kevin Kiermaier and Yandy Díaz struck out to end the frame. Urías has five strikeouts and has only allowed one hit.

October 24, 2020 at 9:04 PM EDT
Corey Seager extends Dodgers’ lead to 2-0 with solo homer in third inning

By Scott Allen

Corey Seager doubled the Dodgers’ lead in the third inning with a two-out solo home run to right field off Ryan Yarbrough. Seager tied Rays rookie Randy Arozarena, who homered in the ninth inning Friday night, as well as Barry Bonds, Carlos Beltran and Nelson Cruz for the most home runs (8) in a single postseason all-time.

October 24, 2020 at 8:54 PM EDT
Mookie Betts robs Brandon Lowe of extra bases, Dodgers lead 1-0 after two innings

By Scott Allen

Julio Urías worked a 1-2-3 second inning, striking out Manuel Margot before right fielder Mookie Betts made a leaping catch on the run to rob Brandon Lowe of extra bases. After the “Moo-kie! Moo-kie!” chants from the Dodgers fans among the crowd of roughly 11,500 at Globe Life Field died down, Urias got Willy Adames to fly out to center field to end the frame. He’s at 28 pitches.

October 24, 2020 at 8:31 PM EDT
Dodgers take 1-0 lead into the second inning after Randy Arozarena is caught stealing to end the first

By Scott Allen

Dodgers starter Julio Urías allowed a one-out single to Rays rookie Randy Arozarena, who moved up one spot in the order tonight, before striking out Mike Brosseau. After Arozarena was initially ruled safe on a stolen base attempt with Manuel Margot at the plate, Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts challenged the call and it was overturned to end the inning.

October 24, 2020 at 8:20 PM EDT
Justin Turner gives Dodgers 1-0 lead in the first inning with home run

By Scott Allen

For the second consecutive game, Justin Turner gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead with a two-out solo home run in the first inning. Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough retired Mookie Betts on a popout and Corey Seager on a line drive to second baseman Brandon Lowe before Turner went deep to centerfield.

It was the 12th home run of Turner’s postseason career with the Dodgers, breaking the franchise record he shared with Duke Snider.

October 24, 2020 at 7:58 PM EDT
Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger, dealing with back tightness, will move from CF to DH

By Scott Allen

The Dodgers announced a late change to their lineup for Game 4. Cody Bellinger, who is dealing with lower back tightness, will serve as the designated hitter, while A.J. Pollock, who was expected to DH, will take Bellinger’s place in centerfield. Bellinger’s injury doesn’t affect his ability to swing.

The Rays loaded their lineup with seven right-handers, including Mike Brosseau in place of Joey Wendle at third base, against Dodgers lefty Julio Urias.

October 24, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT
What to watch for in Game 4 of the World Series

By Scott Allen

With a 2-1 series lead, the Dodgers will send Julio Urías to the mound in Game 4. The left-hander, who pitched three perfect innings to close out the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, will be making his second start of the postseason. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough, who gave up two hits in 2/3 of an inning in relief in Game 1, will start for the Rays. Yarbrough had a 3.56 ERA in 11 appearances, including nine starts, during the regular season.

After being limited to five hits in a Game 2 loss, the Dodgers’ offense rebounded in Game 3, tagging Rays starter Charlie Morton for five runs in the first four innings as part of a 10-hit attack. Justin Turner and Austin Barnes homered for Los Angeles, while Max Muncy drove in two with a two-out single, providing more than enough run support for Walker Buehler. The Rays were no-hit through the first four innings. Tampa Bay rookie Randy Arozarena homered in the ninth to tie Barry Bonds, Carlos Beltran and Nelson Cruz for the most home runs (8) in a single postseason.