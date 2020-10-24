With a 2-1 series lead, the Dodgers will send Julio Urías to the mound in Game 4. The left-hander, who pitched three perfect innings to close out the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series , will be making his second start of the postseason. Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough, who gave up two hits in 2/3 of an inning in relief in Game 1 , will start for the Rays. Yarbrough had a 3.56 ERA in 11 appearances, including nine starts, during the regular season.

After being limited to five hits in a Game 2 loss, the Dodgers’ offense rebounded in Game 3, tagging Rays starter Charlie Morton for five runs in the first four innings as part of a 10-hit attack. Justin Turner and Austin Barnes homered for Los Angeles, while Max Muncy drove in two with a two-out single, providing more than enough run support for Walker Buehler. The Rays were no-hit through the first four innings. Tampa Bay rookie Randy Arozarena homered in the ninth to tie Barry Bonds, Carlos Beltran and Nelson Cruz for the most home runs (8) in a single postseason.