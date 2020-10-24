What to know

When: Saturday. Prelims begin at 11 a.m. Eastern. The main card begins at 2 p.m.

How to watch: Coverage on ESPN Plus begins at 11 a.m. and continues at noon on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Plus. The main card is available on ESPN Plus pay-per-view for $64.99 for current subscribers.

Where: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on “Fight Island”

The dearth of pre-fight drama, however, hasn’t tempered the anticipation for what could be one of the most watched main events in UFC history between two of the company’s most accomplished mixed martial artists.

“It’s not one of these fights where these two need to scream at each other and do all this stuff,” White said at a news conference. “People know who both of these guys are. They know what they’re both capable of, and that’s why this fight is so big. This thing, by far, was tracking to be the biggest thing we’ve ever done.”

Nurmagomedov’s social media presence underscores his wild popularity: He has 22.1 million followers on Instagram and 1.1 million followers on Twitter, and content that features him on Facebook has produced 100 million views. The Russian also is easily the most-played character in the UFC video game, White noted.

Nurmagomedov (28-0 in all MMA competitions, 12-0 in UFC) has won 10 times by submission and eight times via knockout on the way to the longest active unbeaten streak in the sport and the UFC lightweight championship.

Included in that run was his first title defense against Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in Las Vegas in 2018. Nurmagomedov, now 32, got McGregor to submit in the fourth round and afterward climbed the cage to try to confront one of McGregor’s teammates, Dillon Danis. A melee ensued to follow a fight that generated 2.4 million pay-per-view buys, the most in MMA history.

Nurmagomedov hasn’t fought since September 2019, when he defeated Dustin Poirier by submission. His father and coach, Abdulmanap, died in July of a heart problem complicated by covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“It’s always difficult when you fight, when you cut weight, when you have so much pressure on your shoulders,” Nurmagomedov told reporters. “It’s never easy. Now is like a special time for me, fighting here in Abu Dhabi with all this pandemic stuff, without a crowd, without fans. I think it’s really difficult.”

Gaethje, 31, is perhaps the most intriguing opponent for Nurmagomedov because of his decorated amateur wrestling background, one-punch knockout power and virtually unmatched physicality in the octagon.

The American (22-2, 5-2) with 19 knockouts came to UFC in 2017 after 17 bouts in the World Series of Fighting, where he won the lightweight championship. Gaethje won five title defenses before vacating the belt when he signed with UFC.

“I’m a performer,” Gaethje told reporters. “I always show up under the lights. That’s what I do. I’ve been doing it as long as [Nurmagomedov] has. This is ingrained in us, and on Saturday night I will leave everything, give everything and be proud of my performance.”

Despite being an all-American wrestler at Northern Colorado and a two-time Arizona state champion in high school, Gaethje has ascended the ranks of UFC by fighting on his feet rather than getting his opponent to the ground — which Nurmagomedov prefers, taking moves from judo and Sambo, a Russian style of wrestling.

Gaethje’s style has made him among the more entertaining mixed martial artists in the world, and he is considered extremely fan-friendly by those in the industry, including White.

“What makes this fight so big is that people believe his kid has the style to beat [Nurmagomedov],” White said. “So you have all the ingredients for a massive fight.”