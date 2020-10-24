All 12 NFL games scheduled for Sunday were expected, as of Saturday, to be played. That includes the Carolina Panthers’ game in New Orleans against the Saints, after both of those teams had no new positive results Saturday in daily coronavirus testing. The Saints and Panthers, like the Raiders, experienced coronavirus-related issues in recent days.

The teams’ Saturday testing results and the NFL’s expectations about Sunday’s games were confirmed by a person familiar with the league’s planning.

The Buccaneers-Raiders game in Las Vegas is scheduled to be played Sunday at 4:05 p.m. Eastern time. The NFL announced Thursday it was moving that game from Sunday night to the afternoon, and putting the Seahawks-Cardinals game in the Sunday night slot, to “ensure that a game would be available for fans on Sunday Night Football.”

The Raiders placed offensive tackle Trent Brown on their covid-19 reserve list Wednesday, reportedly after he tested positive. On Thursday, they placed offensive linemen Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson, Gabe Jackson and Kolton Miller and safety Johnathan Abram on their covid-19 reserve list. Those five players were identified through contact tracing as high-risk close contacts and, through a recent change to the leaguewide protocols, required to isolate for five days.

The four offensive linemen in that group can play Sunday, under the protocols. Their contact was Monday and their isolation runs Tuesday through Saturday. Abram cannot play against the Buccaneers because his contact was Tuesday and his five-day isolation period runs through Sunday.

The Panthers placed cornerback Rasul Douglas on their covid-19 reserve list Friday. He was the fifth Carolina player placed on that list in an eight-day span.

Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus, Coach Sean Payton said Friday. According to Payton, the team tested about 20 people who had been in contact with Sanders and all tested negative. Cornerback Ken Crawley was placed on the covid-19 reserve list after he was identified as a close contact.

The NFL is hoping for a second straight weekend in which the schedule is relatively unaffected after two weeks of widespread rescheduling. The league has mulled adding an 18th week to the regular season but has said it will do so only if all games cannot be played in the current 17-week format. Troy Vincent, the NFL’s executive vice president of football operations, wrote in a memo to teams Friday that “we have made more in-season scheduling modifications than in any previous season.”

Vincent also wrote: “These adjustments have not caused significant disruption to the season. As the season progresses, however, rescheduling options will become increasingly limited. Eventually, further adjustments will cause disruption and jeopardize our collective ability to complete the season within the current framework.”

Vincent reminded teams in the memo that, as previously expressed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, any protocol violation by a team resulting in a game being rescheduled or canceled “risks negative competitive implications, including accountability measures being assessed against the offending club.”

The Tennessee Titans face a potential fine by the NFL, according to a person familiar with the case, after being found to have violated protocols, as determined by a review by the league and NFL Players Association of the team’s outbreak. The NFL and NFLPA are reviewing the Raiders’ case based on a suspicion that Brown may not have worn his tracing device as required, and on video showing impermissible gatherings of offensive linemen without masks at the team facility, according to a person familiar with the case.