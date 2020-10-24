Locksley said he met with both quarterbacks together a week ago following the team’s final scrimmage to discuss the decision. He also talked with the two players individually. The meetings went well, Locksley said, and Tagovailoa and LeGendre “both have managed to handle it the right way for young players.”

Locksley did not publicly announce the starter prior to Saturday’s game. While he acknowledged that football is a “production-based business,” Locksley does not expect the starting quarterback job to become a weekly competition.

“I don’t foresee us putting short leashes or all the different things that come up when you name a quarterback or when you present a starter at the quarterback position,” Locksley said. “I want them to have every confidence knowing that as a coaching staff and as a team, we have confidence in them.”

Tagovailoa does not have much college experience, but he was a highly rated recruit out of Alabama. As a senior at Thompson High, Tagovailoa threw for 3,728 yards and 35 touchdowns. He was rated as the country’s No. 5 pro-style quarterback in 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

Tagovailoa came to Maryland with some familiarity of Locksley’s system because it’s similar to what Alabama runs. As the coordinator at Alabama, Locksley led one of the nation’s most prolific offenses that broke school records in 2018.

Maryland offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery said in August that Tagovailoa “has picked up the playbook as fast as anyone that we’ve had in the program.”

LeGendre played in three games for the Terps during his true freshman season in 2019. He dislocated his shoulder against Nebraska late in the season and couldn’t play a fourth game, the maximum allowed if a player wants to preserve his redshirt so the season doesn’t count against his four years of eligibility. LeGendre completed 1 of 3 passes, and he rushed for 104 yards.

Locksley said this week that he expects both quarterbacks to have a role in the offense. He referenced his 2018 offense at Alabama, when Tua Tagovailoa started, but the team still utilized Jalen Hurts, the former Crimson Tide starter who later became a Heisman Trophy finalist after transferring to Oklahoma.

“I can foresee us doing that here,” Locksley said, “just because of how both guys have developed and some of the things that they do differently, more than they are the same.”

LeGendre, a four-star prospect from New Orleans, committed to Maryland in Locksley’s first recruiting class. He has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Tagovailoa and LeGendre are the only two scholarship quarterbacks on Maryland’s roster this season. Josh Jackson, last year’s starter, opted out of the season, and Tyrrell Pigrome, the backup in 2019, transferred to Western Kentucky. Behind Tagovailoa and LeGendre, walk-ons David Foust and Eric Najarian have garnered praise from Locksley during fall practices.

The Terps have struggled to establish a consistent passing game in recent years. A Maryland quarterback has not thrown for more than 1,500 yards in a season since C.J. Brown in 2014.

Jackson arrived at Maryland as a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, then earned the starting job ahead of Pigrome. Jackson’s season started well, but he and the offense struggled as the Terps began conference play. Jackson missed two games with an ankle injury and finished the season passing for 1,274 yards. As a team, Maryland averaged 174 passing yards per game, the third worst total in the Big Ten.