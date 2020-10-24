The Terps suffered a 43-3 defeat against the Wildcats to open the season, and they returned to College Park with more problems to solve. Tagovailoa’s performance — 14 of 25 passing for 94 yards with three interceptions — will define the loss, even though the Terps’ offense wasn’t alone in its struggles. Facing an opponent that ranked near the bottom of the country in multiple offensive categories last season, Maryland’s porous defense watched Northwestern’s revamped unit plow down the field and rack up points with ease.

Tagovailoa earned the starting nod for the Terps, and the game’s opening drive proved why he did. The sophomore was decisive and led his team through a methodical, pass-heavy drive. The only downside was that it ended in a field goal. But after that glimmer of hope, which stood in contrast to Maryland’s struggles at quarterback in recent years, the offense appeared lost. Tagovailoa threw two interceptions in the first quarter, and through the rest of the game, he struggled to return to his earlier self.

AD

AD

Maryland only finished the game with 171 offensive yards, and 56 of those came during the first drive, when Tagovailoa completed 6 of 7 passes and senior running back Jake Funk offered a complementary 24-yard rush. The Terps notched only 12 first downs, and even though the offensive line didn’t appear particularly worrisome, the Northwestern defense sacked Tagovailoa twice. The game had slipped out of reach by the second quarter, and Locksley’s offense never mustered anything more than those early three points.

But equally jarring for the Terps was how they allowed Northwestern’s offense to cruise through the game with a balanced attack. The Wildcats, who ranked 126th in the top-tier Football Bowl Subdivision last season in points per game, generated 537 yards of total offense led by their transfer quarterback, Peyton Ramsey from Indiana, and a new coordinator. Ramsey threw for 212 yards, guiding the Wildcats to their largest margin of victory in a Big Ten game since 1970.

The Northwestern offense converted all three of its fourth-down attempts, and Maryland’s defense finished the game with few positive moments, apart from some individual performances, particularly linebacker Chance Campbell who played well and led the team with 14 total tackles.

AD

AD

As Northwestern continued to score, Locksley remained committed to Tagovailoa, who showed some improvement during the second half. But those few positive plays were often met with mistakes and halted drives. Redshirt freshman Lance LeGendre took control of the offense late in the fourth quarter, guiding the team on the final drive that ended six yards from the end zone as time expired.

After losing their top two running backs from last season, the Terps couldn’t assemble much of a run game while Tagovailoa struggled. Running backs only combined for 15 carries, and Funk led the group with 35 yards. Senior Tayon Fleet-Davis, who’s listed as the second-string running back on the depth chart, did not travel.