The Tampa Bay Rays tied the World Series at two games apiece on Saturday night with one of the most improbable finishes in the Fall Classic’s history.

That sets up a pivotal Game 5 on Sunday night — and it poses a pitching rematch from Game 1 between the Rays’ Tyler Glasnow and the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw.

Follow along for live updates.

Game 5 info
  • Time: 8:08 p.m.
  • TV: Fox
  • Location: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex.
  • Series: Series is tied, 2-2
  • Starting pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) vs. Tyler Glasnow (Rays)