The Tampa Bay Rays tied the World Series at two games apiece on Saturday night with one of the most improbable finishes in the Fall Classic’s history. That set up tonight’s pivotal Game 5.

Game 5 info
  • Time: 8:08 p.m.
  • TV: Fox
  • Location: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex.
  • Series: Series is tied, 2-2
  • Starting pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) vs. Tyler Glasnow (Rays)
October 25, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
All eyes on Clayton Kershaw in Game 5

By Roman Stubbs

After Saturday’s memorable finish, the Dodgers will lean on 32-year-old Clayton Kershaw on Sunday. Kershaw’s rocky postseason past has been well-documented, but the three-time Cy Young Award winner has been solid for much of this October.

Kershaw spun a gem with 13 strikeouts in a win over the Brewers in the first round — but he was pounded by the Atlanta Braves in a Game 4 loss in the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers found a way to rally from a 3-1 series deficit against Atlanta and make it into the World Series, though, and Kershaw was terrific in the Game 1. If that Kershaw shows up Sunday night, the Dodgers will be in good shape.

October 25, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
What to watch for in Game 5 of the World Series

By Roman Stubbs

The Tampa Bay Rays knotted the series up Saturday night with an improbable finish spurred by an unlikely star. Brett Phillips, a career .202 hitter before this postseason, had posted paltry playoff numbers this October: 0-for-2, with his last at-bat coming on Oct. 7. He had not recorded a hit since the final week of the regular season. His single off Kenley Jansen on Saturday led to a bizarre finish — and gave the Rays new life in this now-tied series.

On the mound in Game 5, the Rays will turn to Tyler Glasnow, who had a dismal outing in Tampa Bay’s 8-3 loss in Game 1. The lanky right-hander gave up six runs in 4 ⅓ innings, the most he has given up since September 2018. Glasnow has allowed 10 runs over 10 ⅓ innings over his last two starts. The Dodgers will counter with 32-year-old Clayton Kershaw, who has carried the weight of his rocky postseason past into this World Series.

As it was for Game 3, the roof will be closed at Globe Life Field tonight.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups for the Dodgers (with Cody Bellinger back in center field) and the Rays: