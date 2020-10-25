The Seattle Seahawks, the NFL’s other unbeaten team at 5-0, visit the 4-2 Arizona Cardinals in a game that carries significant implications in the NFC West and was moved from late afternoon to “Sunday Night Football” after the Las Vegas Raiders’ novel coronavirus outbreak.

This week’s byes: Colts, Dolphins, Ravens and Vikings.

All times Eastern.

1 1 Steelers (5-0) at Titans (5-0) CBS 1 1 Cowboys (2-4) at Washington (1-5) Fox 1 1 Bills (4-2) at Jets (0-6) CBS 1 1 Panthers (3-3) at Saints (3-2) Fox 1 1 Packers (4-1) at Texans (1-5) Fox 1 1 Browns (4-2) at Bengals (1-4-1) CBS 1 1 Lions (2-3) at Falcons (1-5) Fox 4:05 4:05 Buccaneers (4-2) at Raiders (3-2) Fox 4:25 4:25 Jaguars (1-5) at Chargers (1-4) CBS 4:25 4:25 49ers (3-3) at Patriots (2-3) CBS 4:25 4:25 Chiefs (5-1) at Broncos (2-3) CBS 8:20 8:20 Seahawks (5-0) at Cardinals (4-2) NBC

1 p.m. games

The Titans, who made a run to the AFC championship game in January, meet up with the Steelers, who looked good against the Cleveland Browns but otherwise have beaten four teams with just six wins among them. And now Pittsburgh’s defense has lost linebacker Devin Bush, who is out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Tennessee racked up 607 yards last week, including 212 on the ground by Derrick Henry, but its defense gave up 412 yards to a Houston team with all of one victory this season. By posting a 42-36 win in overtime, Tennessee earned the odd distinction of being the only team in 70 years to win a game after playing the previous Tuesday. Since 1947, the 2010 Minnesota Vikings were the only other team with the chance to do so. ...

Aaron Rodgers probably should retire the Hingle McCringleberry touchdown celebration for good. His Green Bay Packers were crushed last week by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whose defense frustrated and pressured Rodgers into his first two interceptions of the season, with one returned for a touchdown. He was sacked four times and finished with a 35.4 passer rating that was the third worst of his career. And his celebration referencing “Key and Peele” ended up for naught after a review showed he was down at the 1-yard line. Maybe this Sunday it’s best to hand the ball to Aaron Jones (questionable with a calf injury) because the Texans’ defense has allowed three running backs to scamper for at least 130 yards. ...

And now a few words about the Cowboys-Washington game because it’s a key battle in the woebegone NFC East, a division that someone has to win, according to the rules. The Cowboys are a certified mess, with players saying after Monday’s blowout loss to the Cardinals that coaches “just aren’t good at their jobs.” Ezekiel Elliott promised to get better at his; he has lost four fumbles on 133 touches after giving the ball away twice last year on 355 touches.

Late afternoon games

Who are these Kansas City Chiefs? The team we saw early Monday evening ran over and through the Buffalo Bills in rainy Orchard Park, N.Y., gaining 245 yards behind a patchwork offensive line. It was the first time in a Patrick Mahomes start that the Chiefs had at least 200 rushing yards or had more rushing yards than passing yards, according to NFL Research. That might be a trend to watch, given that Le’Veon Bell is expected to debut with his new team Sunday in Denver. ...

Oh, hey, look: Jimmy Garoppolo, the Tom Brady backup whom Bill Belichick traded in 2017, is coming to town for the San Francisco 49ers’ game at the New England Patriots. He looked awful in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins, playing despite being clearly hobbled by an ankle injury. But last week against Aaron Donald and the rest of the Los Angeles Rams, Garoppolo passed for 215 yards and three touchdowns with a 148.9 QB rating — in the first half alone. His production dropped off in the second half, but he finished a bounce-back victory having completed 23 of 33 passes for 268 yards, those three touchdowns and a 124.3 rating.

The Patriots had precious few opportunities to practice because of their coronavirus outbreak, and it showed in their loss to the Broncos, whose 18 points came on six field goals. Cam Newton admitted he was rusty, which might explain why the Patriots resorted to trickery: Wide receiver Julian Edelman, a quarterback at Kent State, completed two pass attempts in a game for the first time in his NFL career. ...

Does Jon Gruden, whose Raiders team hopes to play his former Tampa Bay Buccaneers team after a coronavirus outbreak on the offensive line, still have tuck-rule flashbacks to a gut-wrenching playoff loss every time he sees Brady? Last week, Tampa Bay’s offense started to look the way Brady probably imagined when he signed, with Rob Gronkowski scoring his first touchdown since Dec. 9, 2018, while grabbing five passes for 78 yards. That’s nice, but it’s the Tampa Bay defense that’s taking pressure off the old guy. The Bucs are only the second team in the past 20 seasons to have 10 or more takeaways and 20 or more sacks while allowing fewer than 70 rushing yards per game over their first six games. The Raiders are coming off their bye week and probably were still feeling chesty after their Week 5 victory over the Chiefs before the offensive line’s positive tests.

Sunday night