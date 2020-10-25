The holiday doesn’t show up on your phone’s calendar, but Happy Tight Ends Day!

It’s a new holiday — think of it as Festivus with less time devoted to the airing of grievances.

The idea originated on the West Coast during Week 2 in the 2018 season and credit goes to 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, according to tight end George Kittle.

“It was a conversation between Garrett Celek, Jimmy [Garoppolo] and myself,” Kittle said (via NBC Sports). “I’m pretty sure it was a day when all the tight ends were active. So Jimmy G was like, ‘What is it, National Tight Ends Day?’ We’re like, ‘Yeah, it’s a holiday, man. It’s National Tight Ends Day.’”

It would be nice if there were a better backstory, but in 2020, we’ll take what we can get, especially if it results in a “holiday.” The NFL certainly plans to roll with it. Tight ends across the league will be wearing mics and, as Kittle put it, they’ll be “scoring tuddys” across the league. There are even “Block. Release. Catch. Spike.” T-shirts.

“Garrett Celek had a touchdown on that day. It was our first National Niners Tight Ends Day,” Kittle said, “but in my opinion, every day is National Tight Ends Day.”

On the first Tight Ends Day, four 49ers tight ends caught passes in a 30-27 win over the Lions.