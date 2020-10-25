Happy Tight Ends Day! (The holiday you didn’t know you needed)
The holiday doesn’t show up on your phone’s calendar, but Happy Tight Ends Day!
It’s a new holiday — think of it as Festivus with less time devoted to the airing of grievances.
The idea originated on the West Coast during Week 2 in the 2018 season and credit goes to 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, according to tight end George Kittle.
“It was a conversation between Garrett Celek, Jimmy [Garoppolo] and myself,” Kittle said (via NBC Sports). “I’m pretty sure it was a day when all the tight ends were active. So Jimmy G was like, ‘What is it, National Tight Ends Day?’ We’re like, ‘Yeah, it’s a holiday, man. It’s National Tight Ends Day.’”
It would be nice if there were a better backstory, but in 2020, we’ll take what we can get, especially if it results in a “holiday.” The NFL certainly plans to roll with it. Tight ends across the league will be wearing mics and, as Kittle put it, they’ll be “scoring tuddys” across the league. There are even “Block. Release. Catch. Spike.” T-shirts.
“Garrett Celek had a touchdown on that day. It was our first National Niners Tight Ends Day,” Kittle said, “but in my opinion, every day is National Tight Ends Day.”
On the first Tight Ends Day, four 49ers tight ends caught passes in a 30-27 win over the Lions.
“I was trying to get George, Celek, all those guys fired up, declaring it National Tight Ends Day,” Garoppolo explained, “and now it’s a holiday, so congrats to those guys.”
NFL fines Titans $350,000 for protocol violations
The NFL has fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for their violations of the sport’s coronavirus protocols, according to two people familiar with the case.
The Titans suffered the NFL’s first outbreak on a team, with 24 positive tests for the novel coronavirus among members of the organization. That included 13 players. Their facility was closed for 11 days and two of their games were rescheduled, one of which resulted in the NFL playing its second Tuesday game in 74 years.
A review by the league and the NFL Players Association concluded that the team violated protocols on mask-wearing and communicated insufficiently with players about off-site workouts and gatherings. The NFL previously ruled out any fines of individuals and more severe penalties for the team. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had warned teams that protocol violations resulting in changes to the schedule could result in game forfeits or the loss of draft picks.
The NFL and NFLPA currently are reviewing possible violations by the Las Vegas Raiders.
All 12 Sunday NFL games are a go, no new coronavirus issues
All 12 NFL games scheduled for Sunday are to be played after no additional coronavirus issues surfaced with the latest daily testing results.
For the NFL, it’s the second straight week with a mostly undisturbed schedule after two weeks with widespread reschedulings. The league did move the Raiders-Buccaneers game out of the Sunday night slot as a precaution because of last week’s issues with the Raiders. The game is to be played at 4:05 p.m. Eastern time.
Raiders offensive linemen Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson, Gabe Jackson and Kolton Miller are eligible to play against the Buccaneers after being activated from the covid-19 reserve list. They had five-day isolations after being identified as high-risk close contacts following a reported positive test by offensive tackle Trent Brown. Safety Johnathan Abram is to miss Sunday’s game. He was identified as a high-risk close contact and his five-day isolation runs through Sunday.
The New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills also had coronavirus-related issues in recent days but are set to play Sunday. The Saints and Panthers face one another in New Orleans, while the Bills play the New York Jets in the Meadowlands.