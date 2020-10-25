NFL in touch with Giants about possible protocol violations by Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley
The NFL has been in contact with the New York Giants, according to a person familiar with the situation, as the team looks into a video reported to show quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley without masks at a Manhattan bar Friday night.
The players would face fines if it is established that there were violations of the sport’s coronavirus protocols, according to that person, who said the Giants could impose discipline if it’s warranted or the league could step in.
Jones and Barkley reportedly went to dinner with teammates and friends in a private room of a Manhattan restaurant, then were invited to a bar that is closed to the public. The video reportedly was taken there and posted to social media. Barkley is sidelined after suffering a season-ending knee injury.
The Giants played Thursday night, losing at Philadelphia. They don’t play again until Nov. 2 in a Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Meadowlands.
The NFL previously fined tight end Darren Waller and other Las Vegas Raiders players for being maskless at a charity event hosted by Waller, in violation of state health directives.
Le’Veon Bell set to make debut for Chiefs
Running back Le’Veon Bell is slated to make his debut for the Kansas City Chiefs when they play at Denver in a late-afternoon game.
Bell is to complement rookie tailback Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is coming off a 161-yard rushing performance in a victory Monday over the Buffalo Bills.
The Chiefs signed Bell 10 days ago following his release by the New York Jets. Bell had to follow the NFL’s entry protocols for a player joining a new team, then practiced Wednesday for the first time with the Chiefs.
Patrick Mahomes, a ‘snow-game guy,’ will be tested in Denver
The forecast in Denver, where the Chiefs play the Broncos at 4:25 p.m. Eastern time on CBS, calls for a 68 percent chance of snow at kickoff and a temperature of 19 degrees.
Not that it matters to Patrick Mahomes, a self-proclaimed “snow-game guy.”
He has played in two snow games, one a playoff game against the Colts and the other last season against the Broncos in Kansas City. The Chiefs won both games and Mahomes completed a combined 54 of 75 passes for 618 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 19 yards and a TD.
“Boop,” indeed.
Mahomes also is a cold-weather guy because he’s 7-1 over his career (including the playoffs) when the game-time temperature is 32 degrees or colder. After last December’s game against the Broncos, he admitted that “being from Texas,” that was the most snow he’d ever seen and he pronounced it “awesome.”
“I don’t know why, but I kind of like it,” Mahomes said of playing in the snow. “Everything’s just super slow and I’m just out here, like, standing straight in the pocket.”
Aaron Jones is on Packers’ inactive list
Running back Aaron Jones is on the Green Bay Packers’ inactive list for their game at Houston.
Jones suffered a calf injury during Thursday’s practice and sat out Friday’s practice. He had expressed confidence that he could play against the Texans but had said he would trust the recommendations of the team’s medical staff.
The Packers also are without left tackle David Bakhtiari, who’s on the inactive list because of a chest injury. The team had ruled him out Saturday.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s supporting cast on offense is depleted as he tries to rebound from his two-interception performance in last Sunday’s lopsided loss at Tampa.
Bucs have two games to play before Antonio Brown’s debuts on Nov. 8
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a one-year contract agreement in place with wide receiver Antonio Brown. But they still have two games to play before Brown is eligible to play in their Week 9 game on Nov. 8 against the New Orleans Saints in Tampa.
First, the Buccaneers face the Raiders today in Las Vegas, then play the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football” Nov. 2 in Week 8. After that, Brown’s eight-game suspension by the NFL expires.
He is believed to have traveled to the Tampa area Friday.
Happy Tight Ends Day! (The holiday you didn’t know you needed)
The holiday doesn’t show up on your phone’s calendar, but Happy Tight Ends Day!
It’s a new holiday — think of it as Festivus with less time devoted to the airing of grievances.
The idea originated on the West Coast during Week 2 in the 2018 season and credit goes to 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, according to tight end George Kittle.
“It was a conversation between Garrett Celek, Jimmy [Garoppolo] and myself,” Kittle said (via NBC Sports). “I’m pretty sure it was a day when all the tight ends were active. So Jimmy G was like, ‘What is it, National Tight Ends Day?’ We’re like, ‘Yeah, it’s a holiday, man. It’s National Tight Ends Day.’”
It would be nice if there were a better backstory, but in 2020, we’ll take what we can get, especially if it results in a “holiday.” The NFL certainly plans to roll with it. Tight ends across the league will be wearing mics and, as Kittle put it, they’ll be “scoring tuddys” across the league. There are even “Block. Release. Catch. Spike.” T-shirts.
“Garrett Celek had a touchdown on that day. It was our first National Niners Tight Ends Day,” Kittle said, “but in my opinion, every day is National Tight Ends Day.”
On the first Tight Ends Day, four 49ers tight ends caught passes in a 30-27 win over the Lions.
“I was trying to get George, Celek, all those guys fired up, declaring it National Tight Ends Day,” Garoppolo explained, “and now it’s a holiday, so congrats to those guys.”
NFL fines Titans $350,000 for protocol violations
The NFL has fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for their violations of the sport’s coronavirus protocols, according to two people familiar with the case.
The Titans suffered the NFL’s first outbreak on a team, with 24 positive tests for the novel coronavirus among members of the organization. That included 13 players. Their facility was closed for 11 days and two of their games were rescheduled, one of which resulted in the NFL playing its second Tuesday game in 74 years.
A review by the league and the NFL Players Association concluded that the team violated protocols on mask-wearing and communicated insufficiently with players about off-site workouts and gatherings. The NFL previously ruled out any fines of individuals and more severe penalties for the team. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had warned teams that protocol violations resulting in changes to the schedule could result in game forfeits or the loss of draft picks.
The NFL and NFLPA currently are reviewing possible violations by the Las Vegas Raiders.
All 12 Sunday NFL games are a go, no new coronavirus issues
All 12 NFL games scheduled for Sunday are to be played after no additional coronavirus issues surfaced with the latest daily testing results.
For the NFL, it’s the second straight week with a mostly undisturbed schedule after two weeks with widespread reschedulings. The league did move the Raiders-Buccaneers game out of the Sunday night slot as a precaution because of last week’s issues with the Raiders. The game is to be played at 4:05 p.m. Eastern time.
Raiders offensive linemen Denzelle Good, Rodney Hudson, Gabe Jackson and Kolton Miller are eligible to play against the Buccaneers after being activated from the covid-19 reserve list. They had five-day isolations after being identified as high-risk close contacts following a reported positive test by offensive tackle Trent Brown. Safety Johnathan Abram is to miss Sunday’s game. He was identified as a high-risk close contact and his five-day isolation runs through Sunday.
The New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Buffalo Bills also had coronavirus-related issues in recent days but are set to play Sunday. The Saints and Panthers face one another in New Orleans, while the Bills play the New York Jets in the Meadowlands.