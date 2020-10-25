Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on “Sunday Night Football.” Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kick off is at 8:20 p.m. on NBC; stream at nbcsports.com.
  • What to watch for: Wilson is a top contender for league MVP honors and the Seahawks are in the running for NFC supremacy, even with the NFL’s last-ranked defense entering Sunday’s play. The Cardinals are off to a 4-2 start in Year 2 in Arizona for Murray and Coach Kliff Kingsbury. They’re on a two-game winning streak and are coming off a four-touchdown triumph Monday night at Dallas.
October 25, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
Link copied
link

What to watch for during Sunday’s Seahawks-Cardinals game

By Mark Maske

The unbeaten Seahawks play at Arizona in a compelling clash of NFC West contenders on “Sunday Night Football.” The game originally was scheduled for the late-afternoon time slot but was moved to Sunday night as part of the NFL’s modest schedule reshuffling last week stemming from coronavirus-related concerns about the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Seahawks return from their bye week with a second straight Sunday night game for them. They beat the Minnesota Vikings, 27-26, two weeks ago in Seattle on a fourth-down touchdown pass from quarterback Russell Wilson to wide receiver DK Metcalf with 15 seconds remaining. Wilson had a fourth-and-10 completion to Metcalf earlier on a 94-yard drive begun with a fourth-down stop of Minnesota after Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer passed up a short field goal that would have provided an eight-point lead.

Wilson is a top contender for league MVP honors and the Seahawks are in the running for NFC supremacy even with the NFL’s last-ranked defense entering Sunday’s play. The script has been decidedly flipped from the days of the Seahawks reaching Super Bowls led by their “Legion of Boom” defense with Wilson as the caretaker of a conservative, run-first offense. But to get back to another Super Bowl, the Seahawks must deal first with a rugged NFC West race.

The Cardinals are off to a 4-2 start in Year 2 in Arizona for Coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray. They’re on a two-game winning streak and are coming off a four-touchdown triumph Monday night at Dallas. But their victories have come over the struggling San Francisco 49ers, Washington Football Team, New York Jets and Cowboys. A win over the 5-0 Seahawks would be something entirely different.

The Cardinals reportedly expect to have star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the lineup despite an ankle injury. He was listed as questionable on the injury report.