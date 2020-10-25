A review by the league and the NFL Players Association concluded that the team violated protocols on mask-wearing and communicated insufficiently with players about off-site workouts and gatherings. The NFL previously ruled out any fines of individuals and more severe penalties for the team. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had warned teams that protocol violations resulting in changes to the schedule could result in game forfeits or the loss of draft picks.
The NFL and NFLPA currently are reviewing possible violations by the Las Vegas Raiders. According to a person familiar with the review, it is suspected that Raiders offensive tackle Trent Brown failed to wear his tracking device as required and there is video showing impermissible gatherings of the team’s offensive linemen without masks within the team facility.
Brown was placed on the Raiders’ covid-19 reserve list last week, reportedly after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Four other starting offensive linemen for the team and safety Johnathan Abram were placed on the covid-19 reserve list after being identified as high-risk close contacts, requiring five-day isolations. The NFL moved the Raiders-Buccaneers game out of the Sunday night time slot as a precaution.
The game is to be played Sunday afternoon and the four linemen who were close contacts are eligible to play. Abram is to miss the game because his isolation runs through Sunday. The Raiders had no additional positive test results as the week progressed.
Any fine of the Raiders could be more stringent if the team is considered a repeat offender. Coach Jon Gruden, the team and a number of Raiders players already have been fined for protocol violations related to mask-wearing and unauthorized locker room access.