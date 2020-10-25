Line: Washington -1
Pregame reading: Washington’s young wideouts get opportunity vs. Cowboys’ awful defense
Get caught up with some of this week’s biggest Washington Football Team story lines ahead of kickoff:
What to watch for when Washington hosts the Cowboys
Their records through six weeks aren’t pretty, but there’s still plenty at stake when Washington (1-5) and the Cowboys (2-4) renew their rivalry at rainy FedEx Field. A Dallas win would put it atop the terrible NFC East, while Washington could move within a half-game of the Eagles if it can end the Cowboys’ three-game winning streak in the series.
Washington quarterback Kyle Allen, who committed two turnovers, including a costly fumble that was returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, during last week’s loss to the Giants, gets to face a Cowboys defense that has allowed an NFL-worst 218 points in six games. Washington’s inexperienced wide receiver corps will look a little different this week, with Jeff Badet and Tony Brown in line to receive the first regular snaps of their NFL careers after injuries to Antonio Gandy-Golden and Isaiah Wright.
The Cowboys are banged up as well. They lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5, forcing veteran Andy Dalton into action. Dallas’s offensive line has been decimated by injuries. Right tackle La’el Collins and left tackle Tyron Smith are both out for the season. Center Joe Looney will miss his third straight game with a knee injury and right guard Zack Martin will also be out against Washington with a concussion.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott lost two fumbles in Monday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and could find it difficult to get back on track against Washington’s stout defensive line.