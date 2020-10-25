The victory may be ultimately remembered as a blip along a long road of rebuilding. But for a young team with a new coach trying to establish his own mark, a win over a longtime divisional rival was one to savor for Ron Rivera and his players.

From the opening kickoff, Washington was the better team, and the final score belied its true dominance. At the half, Washington had outgained the Cowboys 252 net yards to 108 and outrushed them 125 to 65, sacked their quarterback twice, recorded a pair of game-changing takeaways and converted 67 percent of its third-down attempts, while allowing Dallas to convert only 43 percent.

At the half, rookie running back Antonio Gibson already had a career-high 94 yards (en route to a 128-yard total, his first 100-yard game), Terry McLaurin had a season-long 52-yard touchdown catch, quarterback Kyle Allen connected on a number of deep balls and Washington’s defensive front regularly disrupted Dallas’ offense (Washington finished eight quarterback hits, including six sacks).

The performance, however, was far from perfect, and reminders of Washington’s youth and roster turnover were sprinkled throughout.

It’s just that Washington’s mistakes were less egregious and far less frequent than the mind-boggling gaffes of the Cowboys, whose offense has been decimated by injuries. In place of Dak Prescott for the better part of three quarters was veteran Andy Dalton, who was clobbered behind an injury-laden offensive line before Washington linebacker Jon Bostic ended his night with a brutal hit late in the third quarter.

Bostic lowered his shoulder to hit Dalton’s helmet with such force that it popped off his head and left him reeling on the ground. Dalton walked off the field gingerly with the help of trainers and was later ruled out, while Bostic was immediately ejected and could face suspension and a hefty fine from the league.

Bostic was the second defensive starter Washington lost in the game. Strong safety Landon Collins hurt his ankle in the second quarter, and the injury was severe enough that the team ruled him out before he was carted back to the locker room.

And still, Washington trampled the Cowboys.

Its first drive spanned 11 plays and 70 yards, and even though it didn’t result in point, it foretold the success Washington’s offense would have for much of the game. Washington turned to its trio of running backs to move down the field, including Gibson springing free on a 40-yard run, and McLaurin outstretched for a reception that appeared to be a touchdown. But his knee went down at the 1-yard line, and Washington failed to punch it in on a fourth-and-goal.

No problem for Washington’s defense.

On Dallas’ opening drive, Landon Collins strip-sacked Andy Dalton on a double blitz with cornerback Jimmy Moreland. The ball rolled backward and was recovered by Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, who was tackled by Washington in the end zone for a safety.

Washington followed with a touchdown. Two plays after tight end Logan Thomas pulled in a 26-yard reception, Gibson waltzed into the end zone, virtually untouched, for a 12-yard score.

Throughout the week, Rivera preached about sustaining success and consistency, two things his team has lacked this season. That inconsistency appeared again Sunday after Washington jumped to a 9-0 lead — then allowed a 67-yard kick return by Dallas running back Tony Pollard.

Washington’s defense, however, held up to force Dallas to settle for a field goal instead of a touchdown, and momentum only picked up from there.

Roughly a minute after Collins suffered his injury, Allen found McLaurin deep on a go route for a 52-yard touchdown. McLaurin sped past rookie corner Trevon Diggs, who had been talking smack to McLaurin on the previous play.

Washington added a third touchdown before the half, when Allen scrambled for 13 yards on a third-and-9 to help set up his 15-yard pass to Thomas in the end zone.

Washington sealed the victory with a series of chunk plays — including a 22-yard completion to Cam Sims — that it capped with a 30-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins in the fourth quarter.