The Chicago Bears have a former Super Bowl MVP at quarterback. They have one of the league’s better defenses, and they have a record of 5-1. What they don’t have, it seems, is widespread acknowledgment that they are among the NFC’s leading Super Bowl contenders. That attention mostly has been focused on the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If that matters to the Bears, they have another prime-time chance to show a national audience that they belong in that group when they face another NFC wannabe, the Los Angeles Rams, on “Monday Night Football” in Inglewood, Calif. The Bears will try to extend their winning streak to three games and remain in front of the Packers in the NFC North.

They’ve won two of three games started by Nick Foles at quarterback since Coach Matt Nagy’s benching of Mitchell Trubisky. The Bears were ranked seventh in the league in total defense entering this weekend. The Chicago defense has fared well against Rams quarterback Jared Goff: In two games, Goff has zero touchdown passes and five interceptions.