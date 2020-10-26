It was an extraordinary play, one that ranks historically with at least two others, by Darrell Green and Ben Watson.

Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll, prone to excitability, told NBC that it was “the play of the century.” In his postgame video conference he called it “one of the best football plays I’ve ever seen. It was an inspiring play. … I’ve never seen one quite like that.”

After the Cardinals’ 37-34 victory in overtime, Kliff Kingsbury admitted that he thought Baker had a touchdown “until that huge stallion of a human came galloping out of nowhere. D.K. Metcalf is an absolute freak.”

Even Baker was impressed by DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf, who played in college at Ole Miss and was a second-round draft pick in 2019 after an attention-getting NFL Combine performance that included a time of 4.33 seconds in the 40-yard dash. “DK HAWKED MY A-- … #RESPECT,” Baker tweeted.

NFL NextGen Stats had Baker’s fastest speed at 21.27 mph, but Metcalf hit a top speed of 22.64 mph, which it said was the second-fastest pursuit in the league this season. Metcalf reached his top speed at the Seattle 47-yard line, at point at which Baker was at 20.5 mph. He still trailed Baker by 3.76 yards at that point.

If that’s not impressive enough, how about this? NextGen figures that Metcalf covered 114.8 yards on the play.

“As soon as Budda caught the ball, D.K. took off and D.K. is … man, that’s one fast young man right there, I tell you,” the Cardinals’ Patrick Peterson said. “I was on my horses trying to get in front of him to help Budda get to the end zone, but I’m 10 years in — he’s two, so he’s a little bit fresher than me.”

The Internet went wild, of course.

But let’s remember that Metcalf has some sterling company when it comes to “great rundowns in NFL history.” For instance, there was the time in 1983 when Darrell Green of Washington’s team caught Tony Dorsett of the Dallas Cowboys.

For good measure, there was also this Green moment: