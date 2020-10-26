No doubt, millions have found other security blankets, hobbies or habits that make the world seem slightly normal and not just scary-in-a-different-way almost every day.

But for millions, like me, MLB has consistently done the trick. Even bad games are just fine in a year with the lowest bar for happiness in many decades.

So, since either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Tampa Bay Rays will be MLB’s new champions in a day or two, at most, I just wanted to say, “Thanks for playing.” You made a lot of money, but you took some real risk, too.

AD

AD

Perhaps just as important, MLB showed it grasped two intertwined concepts that are part of a functioning society: accountability to each other, and the strength of character to wear our mistakes, own up and then change our behavior.

In August, the Miami Marlins, then the St. Louis Cardinals had outbreaks of the novel coronavirus that resulted in dozens of positive tests. The possibility of even a 60-game regular season hung by the thread of perhaps one or two more such outbreaks.

Would players on all 30 teams, plus staff — 2,000 people — follow the strict protocols advised by science that, among many restrictions, practically eliminated social life for months?

AD

In any clubhouse in pro sports, putting what is best for the group ahead of what you’d prefer is the purest form of accountability.

The harsh flip side of that accountability is the understanding that you will “wear” failure. Few badges of honor rank higher than being the player who “wore it” and, even while trying to do better, never tried to pretend that past mistakes never existed or should be forgotten. You will not look for excuses, misrepresent what you did wrong or try to shift blame to others. You’ll be honest.

AD

MLB has had countless advantages in resources and virus testing, but the bedrock reason that a season, complete with a full World Series, is about to go into the books is because — it appears — 99.9 percent of MLB “wore” their early carelessness and irresponsibility toward covid-19, changed their behavior to follow what experts advised and vowed their accountability not to cause the next team to go the way of the Marlins and Cards.

AD

If only America had been such a collective team, so willing to “wear” its early failure in taking the pandemic as seriously as it deserved.

Nowhere in MLB, nowhere in the NBA and NHL with their science-revering bubbles that allowed completed seasons, has there been a single leader — not one owner, GM, coach or manager — who spit on accountability or who “wore” only his own self-congratulation. You must look to the very top of our politics to find that.

One reason all of MLB respected Clayton Kershaw’s second victory of this World Series so much is because, for years, he has “worn” every October failure — going back many disappointing years — despite being one of the greatest pitchers ever and the man most responsible for the Dodgers’ decade of success.

AD

AD

In Game 5, for the first time, the Dodgers acknowledged publicly that Kershaw has aged, isn’t as dominant as he once was and could not be trusted to hold a lead deep into games. Before he ever took the field, Kershaw was told he’d probably be removed after about 21 hitters. Hand over your pride, for the team’s sake.

Kershaw led, 4-2, entering the sixth inning and got the first two outs on two pitches. He was at 85 pitches, 30 to 40 fewer than he has thrown many times. Manager Dave Roberts came to the mound as incredulity crossed the faces of L.A. infielders, especially Justin Turner, who seemed to make the are-you-kidding-me case for keeping Kershaw in.

Walking off the mound, and even afterward in victory, Kershaw looked like a general who noticed he suddenly had only three stars on his shoulder, not four. But he was accountable, saying he was aware of the game plan before the first pitch and accepted it. Perhaps giving cover to Roberts, Kershaw said the night “was a bit of a grind. I didn’t have my stuff like I did in Game 1. Slider wasn’t as sharp.”

AD

AD

What he didn’t say: Two outs on two pitches and you hook me in mid-inning like a rookie?

Such maturity is just a new form of leadership for Kershaw, who’s showing both accountability in the present and the need to honestly wear his past.

In a day or two, baseball will leave us, just in time to face the arriving winter. But, while it lasts, let’s not miss this hold-onto-your-hats last act.

Almost every game in this series has followed the pitching matchup script: Kershaw beat Tyler Glasnow, twice; Blake Snell beat the Dodgers’ “bullpen game”; Walker Buehler breezed in Game 3 and Game 4 was a 15-pitcher donnybrook.

The Dodgers treated Game 5 like a desperation game. That was wise, but has consequences. Because they don’t trust anybody in their bullpen completely, they used their nuclear youth, Dustin May, the 23-year-old with the 101-mph fastball, in relief on Sunday night.

AD

AD

That makes May a reliever for the rest of this series. That helps the Dodgers’ chances to win the whole shebang, since the Rays’ bullpen may not have as big an edge with May in the L.A. pen.

But, with Julio Urias used up as a Game 4 starter, and May no longer a Game 6 option, the Dodgers will have to lean hard on Tony Gonsolin against the formidable Snell on Tuesday night. Gonsolin is good (2.33 ERA in 14 career starts) but has had only one extended start (87 pitches) in the past month. He’s not “stretched out,” so that weary L.A. pen may be under tons of late-inning pressure.

Maybe I just want as much baseball as possible — every last drop — after a season that long ago seemed like it might never have a conclusion at all.

AD

Maybe MLB should have found a way to play more than 60 regular season games. Maybe this and that. But MLB got the biggest thing right — and in a way that should serve as an example as we face what may be our meanest medical winter in a century.

Baseball learned its lessons in a hurry, wore its early blunders like adults, changed its careless ways and now is about to bring a long satisfying October — with five series that already have gone the limit — to a worthy crescendo.