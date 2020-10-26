If that matters to the Bears, they have another prime-time chance to show a national audience that they belong in that group when they face another NFC wannabe, the Los Angeles Rams, on “Monday Night Football” in Inglewood, Calif.
The Bears will try to extend their winning streak to three games and remain in front of the Packers in the NFC North.
They’ve won two of three games started by Nick Foles at quarterback since Coach Matt Nagy’s benching of Mitchell Trubisky. This is familiar territory for Foles, whose best work always has come in a season-saving, backup-turned-starter role. He took the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title and another playoff appearance that way. Things went decidedly worse for him last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars after landing a handsome contract in free agency, leading to an offseason trade to Chicago.
The Bears were ranked seventh in the league in total defense entering this weekend. The Chicago defense has fared well against Rams quarterback Jared Goff: In two games, Goff has zero touchdown passes and five interceptions.
The Rams have a record of 4-2 as they try to keep pace in the difficult NFC West race. They’re coming off a 24-16 loss eight days ago to the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams were ranked fourth in the NFL in total defense entering the weekend. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald has 7½ sacks but must rebound from an unproductive performance against the 49ers in which he was held without a sack and was credited with only two tackles.