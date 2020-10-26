In a video posted on social media by the team, Rivera was presented a poster of a burgundy and gold ribbon, that will be signed by everyone at the cancer center, to honor his perseverance. Then he walked to the end of the hall and rang the honorary silver bell to mark the end of his treatment.

After seven weeks of proton radiation and chemotherapy, Rivera is a bit slimmer and a bit weaker than he was in September. And although follow-up appointments and medical scans still await him, Rivera said last week he is excited by the prospect of coaching the way he once did.

“Being out there and not being able to just get into it the way I normally would, that was hard for me,” he said last week. “ … It’s probably going to take three or four weeks after I get my last treatment because of the recovery period, but I really am looking forward to it.”

As Rivera reached a milestone in his recovery, his team reached an important marker in his first season, as it celebrates a divisional win and looks forward to a bye week for needed rest. After seven games, Washington is 2-5 and ranks second in a wide-open race for the NFC East.

After a rough start to the season, which included a controversial quarterback change and a five-game losing streak, Washington seemed to gain new footing over the last couple of games and has perhaps shown glimpses of what it could be in all three phases.

In Kyle Allen’s two full starts at quarterback, Washington’s offense has averaged more than four more points, 100 total yards and 65 rushing yards per game than it did in Weeks 1-5. It has also converted 56.7 percent of its third downs in the last two weeks, produced an average of seven big plays (10-plus yards rushing and 20-plus yards passing) per game, and reduced its rate of three-and-outs from 29 percent to 5.7 percent.

“I think Kyle did a great job,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner said Monday. “The big plays early in the game [against Dallas] were really great, I think they set the tone for what we wanted to do offensively. It’s really the way we wanted to play. I think he threw for somewhere around 130 yards in the first half. In the second half we were doing such a good job running the ball that we didn’t score as many points as maybe we’d like to, but we kept the ball away from their offense and moved it. He made a lot of really good decisions.”

And on defense, Washington has allowed only 11.5 points per game (down from 28.6 in the first five games); held the Giants and Cowboys to an average of 191 total yards and 83.5 passing yards; averaged 3.5 sacks and allowed three big plays a game, compared to 6.8 earlier in the season.

“Our preparation has been outstanding the last three weeks or so,” defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. “They feel it. The players feel it. We’re building confidence because of the way we’re working at it. To me, when a group of men come in every day with great energy and a great focus and desire to improve and go out and put in the work, I think they should expect to improve. We are improving.”

Yet significant questions remain, from its personnel to its performance. The receiving corps is still depleted, although Steven Sims Jr. is eligible to return to practice after the bye. The secondary may be without strong safety and team captain Landon Collins after he suffered an ankle injury Sunday. The run game showed signs of life with 208 yards against the Cowboys, but it ranks only 25th through Sunday (and Dallas’ run defense is the worst in the league, with an average of 178.3 yards allowed).

And while the quarterback play has stabilized with Allen, his long-term future — and that of former first-round pick Dwayne Haskins — remains uncertain.

“I think it’s kind of like talking about things at halftime. We’re not waiting for the bye to make adjustments,” added Del Rio, who will lead the team’s meetings this week while Rivera recovers from his treatment. “We’re looking at ourselves all the time and evaluating all the time. I think you just have a chance to go a little deeper, a little deeper dive into things.”

In the meantime, Washington has turned to its head coach as an example, and a guide for more than football decisions.

“I think if Coach can come to work and push through what he’s dealing with, none of us have any excuses,” Turner said. “With that being said, we’ve got a lot of really good guys on this team and in this organization. You see that every single day, and that is a part of it, too. They want to get better and they want to work. It’s a great place to be around on a day-to-day basis.”