In an announcement Tuesday, United said it has entered a “multi-year partnership designating FanDuel the exclusive sports betting sponsor.” The team also said it plans to open the sportsbook in 2021, pending licensing and regulatory approval from the D.C. Lottery.
FanDuel operates 12 retail sportsbooks in nine states and mobile sports gambling in seven states.
“FanDuel Sportsbook is best-in-class and we believe their expertise, technology and product will provide our fans, guests at Audi Field and the Buzzard Point neighborhood a full slate of entertainment options,” Sam Porter, United’s chief strategy officer, said in a statement.
The first sportsbook in the District, run by British company William Hill, opened in August at Capital One Arena. The D.C. Lottery launched a website and app in May. The Nationals (at Nationals Park) and dozens of restaurants and bars have also expressed interest in launching in-person sports gambling.
FanDuel chief executive Matt King said in a statement, “We’re partnering with D.C. United to elevate the fan experience at Audi Field and bring the DMV area an in-person sports gaming experience other parts of the U.S. have come to know and love from FanDuel.”
Last winter, United redesigned entertainment space in the lower northeast corner of Audi Field for a sportsbook that would operate every day of the year with betting windows and self-service terminals, the team said.
