“While the decision to opt out of spring competition is the only responsible one for us at this time, it was not made lightly,” Chrite wrote in a letter to the school community. “We know that this decision greatly impacts our student athletes, our coaching staff, our Marching Wildcats and others, and I will be working with VP Lynn Thompson and his colleagues to minimize and ameliorate the impact of this decision.”

Volusia County in Florida has seen 482 cases of the novel coronavirus over the past week, according to The Washington Post’s nationwide tracker. Last week, Chrite announced that the school would be going on “lockdown” to slow the spread of the virus, instituting an 11 p.m. campuswide curfew.

AD

AD

Financial considerations almost certainly impacted Bethune-Cookman’s decision not to play any sports at all during the 2020-21 academic year, as well. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) such as Bethune-Cookman fund their athletic departments in part through so-called “guarantee games,” in which they accept road contests against power-conference schools in exchange for a large payday. Because of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference’s decision to move football to a conference-only schedule in the spring and uncertainty over the college basketball schedule, that revenue has dried up during the pandemic.

“In the MEAC, our institutions are counting every penny because of what we’re all confronted with,” MEAC commissioner Dennis Thomas said in July after the Power Five conferences began to announce that their teams would be playing mostly conference opponents this season because of the pandemic. “That was another revenue stream for FCS in terms of guarantees from FBS institutions."

Bethune-Cookman’s football team, which operates at the second-tier FCS level, was scheduled to play at South Florida, reportedly in return for $425,000. That game was postponed because of the pandemic, and Wildcats Athletic Director Lynn Thompson said earlier this year that the school stood to lose “a couple million” dollars after MEAC football was moved to a conference-only spring schedule.

AD

AD

“That’s being conservative,” Thompson said of his estimate. “And those millions of dollars that we could lose, the institution certainly needs to have. Quite frankly, we have to find ways to make up for that.”

Bethune-Cookman’s athletic department brought in $15 million in revenue during the 2018-19 academic year, according to U.S. Department of Education statistics. About $6 million came from its football and men’s basketball teams.

Morgan State of the MEAC reportedly was going to earn $450,000 to play at Northwestern this season before that game was canceled, a payday that paled in comparison to the one earned by Bethune-Cookman in 2018, when Nebraska paid the school $800,000 to play on late notice after one of the Cornhuskers’ other games was canceled because of weather.

AD

“We had at least one institution that was scheduled to play a Big Ten team [and] that guarantee is taken off the table,” Thomas said. “When you start taking revenue streams off the table, that has a significant impact on athletic budgets.”

AD

HBCU basketball teams also accept road games against Power Five opponents in exchange for sizable paydays. Last season, Bethune-Cookman’s men’s basketball team played road games at Texas Tech and Georgia Tech. During the 2017-18 season, fellow MEAC program Coppin State traveled more than 12,000 miles to play its 15 nonconference games, all losses by an average margin of 22.9 points.

Small-conference men’s basketball programs earn about $75,000 on average for each of these guarantee games, ESPN reported earlier this year, with some schools paying six figures. One MEAC coach told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello that the conference’s programs can earn anywhere from $200,000 to $600,000 from nonconference games each season and that two schools have raised as much as $750,000.

AD