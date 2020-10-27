In a ruling issued Monday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport decided Leeper cannot compete against able-bodied runners on the prosthetics he uses because they provide an unnatural advantage: Leeper, the arbitrator ruled, would stand 5-foot-9 based on the proportions of his upper body, but his prosthetics give him the legs of a 6-8 man. While the decision appeared to end Leeper’s Olympic dream, it perpetuated — and added to — the many questions his case raised.

“I was sick,” Leeper said Tuesday afternoon in a phone interview. “I was really upset. I just had so much faith in the court. To come back with the specific reason why they felt like I had an unfair advantage, I was baffled. I’m hurt. I’m disappointed.”

Leeper’s lawyers immediately said they will file another legal challenge claiming that CAS’s ruling discriminated against Leeper not on the grounds that he is disabled but on the grounds he is Black. His lawyers say the prosthetics height limits — called the Maximum Allowable Standing Height, or MASH — established by World Athletics were derived from the body proportions of White and Asian athletes and that there is no reliable way to know whether those limits should apply to a Black sprinter such as Leeper.

World Athletics “strongly” rejected the allegation, which Leeper’s side had not made before the CAS ruling.

“World Athletics is aware of no proof that African-American athletes have significantly different bodily dimensions [proportionality], and certainly not to the extent identified in this case,” World Athletics said in a statement. “The [nine-inch] disparity found in Mr. Leeper’s case between his prosthetic leg length and his natural leg length is not due to racial differences in body dimensions.”

Leeper insisted that he stands “a little more than 6-2” when on the track. He said World Athletics arrived at the 5-9 estimate through measuring his body in several places and entering the totals into a formula.

The formula, said Leeper’s lawyer Jeffrey Kessler, who represented Pistorius when he won the right to compete in 2012, was created using a study on White runners and then tested against Asian runners from Japan and Australia. “They did nothing — zero — to look at Black runners and what their body proportions are,” Kessler said. “And their own expert admitted that, yes, they might be different.”

Leeper said the CAS ruling is “a decision that’s based on my race.” But Kessler and Leeper are not arguing World Athletics would permit Leeper to compete if he were White. They believe World Athletics disregarded what they say are potential differences in body proportions between elite Black runners and other populations.

“We’re not claiming they would apply a different rule to White runners,” Kessler said. “We’re saying there’s no basis to apply this to Black runners without studying Black runners.”

“The problem is, the population that created this formula, when you input my numbers, if you throw that into a formula that was only Caucasians and Asians, I’m going to come out on the back end,” Leeper said. “There are too many variables they didn’t consider.”

In theory, after the ruling Leeper could still compete against able-bodied runners with shorter prosthetics. Athletically, Leeper said, it is not a feasible possibility.

“If you switched a couple inches — a couple centimeters — it would throw you off,” Leeper said. “I’ve had hours and hours of muscle memory and configurations of running at this height. I’ve been running at this height for 10 years.”

Leeper’s height, Kessler said, would have fit World Athletics’ MASH standard before a 2018 rule change. “To suddenly ask him to learn how to re-run at an elite level, it’s not a realistic ask,” Kessler said. “And they know that.”

Even in losing the right to compete with his current prosthetics, Leeper landed a legal triumph for other double-amputee runners. At the time Pistorius competed at the Olympics, World Athletics (then known as IAAF) had to prove a disabled runner’s prosthetics gave him an unfair advantage against able-bodied runners. In 2015, it made a small but crucial rule change that shifted the burden: A disabled runner had to prove his prosthetics did not grant an advantage.

Leeper’s lawyers argued before CAS that the burden should be on World Athletics. CAS upheld that portion of Leeper’s appeal, which will make it easier for double-amputee runners who want to compete against able-bodied runners in the future. In a statement, Leeper’s lawyers called it “a very important victory for all disabled athletes.”

But it did not help Leeper win his appeal. Kessler hopes to take Leeper’s case to the Supreme Court of Switzerland, which can override a CAS arbitration ruling because CAS is based in the country. He believes a decision could come in time for Leeper to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, rescheduled for July 2021.

Leeper has not given up. If his final challenge loses in court, he will still compete in the Tokyo Paralympics. He is clinging to hope that it will not come to that. When he speaks to coaches and other acquaintances about his situation, he finds inspiration.