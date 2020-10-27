Follow along for live updates.
Randy Arozarena gives the Rays a 1-0 lead in the first inning with another home run
After Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin struck out Ji-Man Choi on three pitches to start the game, rookie Randy Arozarena gave the Rays a 1-0 lead with an opposite field home run on a slider away. Arozarena set the record for home runs in a single postseason with his ninth in Tampa Bay’s Game 4 win. Now he’s got an even 10.
Ji-Man Choi batting leadoff for Rays; roof is closed in Arlington
With the temperature in the low 40s and rain in the forecast, the retractable roof is closed at Globe Life Park for the second straight game.
The Rays’ lineup features five lefties, including first baseman Ji-Man Choi, who will lead off for the first time in the series. As usual, right fielder Mookie Betts will bat first for the Dodgers, who will start Austin Barnes behind the plate and Will Smith at designated hitter.
What to watch for in Game 6 of the World Series
The Dodgers recovered from their stunning loss in Game 4 to defeat the Rays, 4-2, on Sunday night, and take a 3-2 series lead. Historically, teams that have won Game 5 in a best-of-seven series tied 2-2 have gone on to win the series 43 of 62 times, so the odds are in Los Angeles’s favor as it looks to close out its first title in 32 years.
The Dodgers will start Tony Gonsolin in Game 6. The right-hander was the first of seven pitchers manager Dave Roberts used in Game 2, and allowed one run in 1 ⅓ innings. The Rays will turn to Blake Snell, who struck out nine but also walked four and failed to make it out of the fifth inning in Tampa Bay’s Game 2 win. The Rays are 10-5 all-time and 2-0 this postseason when facing elimination. Should Randy Arozarena and Co. force a Game 7, the Dodgers’ Walker Buehler and Rays’ Charlie Morton would square off Wednesday.