Hamilton, a 6-foot-8 junior from Charlotte, averaged 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds as a starter last season at Boston College, and he brings 54 games of experience to Maryland’s frontcourt. Because he transferred as an undergraduate, Hamilton needed a waiver from the NCAA to play without sitting out a season.

“Nothing made me happier than to deliver this news to Jairus and our team at practice today,” Coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement. “Jairus remained positive throughout the entire process and we are thrilled for him."

“[Athletic Director] Damon Evans and our entire administration made Jairus a high priority from the outset and [assistant athletic director for compliance] Cody Gambler and our compliance office were extremely diligent in their work throughout,” Turgeon continued. “I cannot say enough about their support, as well as the support of Jairus’ family for seeing this through. And finally, I am appreciative of the NCAA for its help and understanding over the duration of the waiver process.”

The Terrapins lost forward Jalen Smith, who averaged 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds as a sophomore, to the NBA draft after last season. Maryland will also have to fill the void of point guard Anthony Cowan Jr., a four-year starter who led the Terps in scoring at 16.3 points per game last season.

With Hamilton eligible, the Terps will have five scholarship frontcourt players on the roster. During the offseason, Maryland signed Alabama forward Galin Smith, who has immediate eligibility because he is a graduate transfer. Maryland also brought in Arnaud Revaz, a 6-10 freshman from Switzerland.

Donta Scott, now a 6-7 sophomore, became Maryland’s primary starter at power forward last season. Chol Marial, a 7-2 center, played sparingly as a freshman after undergoing surgery to repair stress fractures in both legs, but if he is healthier this season, he should be able to help up front.

After winning a share of the Big Ten regular season title before the NCAA tournament was canceled, Maryland returns a solid group of guards — junior Eric Ayala, junior Aaron Wiggins and senior Darryl Morsell.

The college basketball season is set to begin Nov. 25, delayed two weeks by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Terps have not announced their 2020-21 schedule.