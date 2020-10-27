Collins suffered the noncontact injury on a third-down play with about 11 minutes left in the second quarter. He wasn’t in the vicinity of any Dallas blockers when he suddenly grabbed the back of his calf and crumbled to the ground.

Collins, 26, quickly was ruled out for the remainder of the game, and was consoled by teammates and coaches before being carted back to the locker room.

“It’s always tough when you lose a good football player,” defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said. “He’s a tough guy, voted a team captain by his peers and so obviously anytime that happens it’s something you have to work to overcome. We’re just going to ask him to heal up and stay positive and we’re going to carry on and continue to expect to play well.”

Before his injury, Collins spurred a dominant performance by Washington’s defense with four tackles and a strip-sack that resulted in a safety. In his seven starts this season, he played nearly every defensive snap and had 24 tackles, two sacks, an interception and one forced fumble. But he also was criticized for the plays he didn’t make; according to Pro Football Focus, Collins missed 10 tackles.

Washington’s secondary underwent an overhaul in the offseason, and Collins was a veteran leader among many new and relatively young faces. In place of cornerbacks Josh Norman and Quinton Dunbar, Washington signed Kendall Fuller and Ronald Darby, and continued to develop a supporting cast of young holdovers, such as Jimmy Moreland and Fabian Moreau. The team named Troy Apke the starting free safety to open the season, but turned to Deshazor Everett in Week 6 and so far have been pleased with his play.

Seventh-round rookie Kamren Curl took over at strong safety Sunday. Curl has started two games, but also has been a nickel safety, acting like more of a hybrid corner/linebacker.

“He did a wonderful job in that role,” defensive backs coach Chris Harris said last week. “I’m excited about his development. He’s got the tools to be able to play in our big nickel package when he’s outside and also to play back deep or at strong safety. His versatility is one of the things that I really like about him.”

To provide added depth, Washington promoted practice-squad safety Jeremy Reaves to the active roster, but the team could look to reshuffle the roster more.

The NFL trading deadline is Nov. 3, and head coach/de facto general manager Ron Rivera could try to cut a deal for depth or a new starter, but doing so would require giving up assets that likely would be used for continuing the team’s rebuild.

Rivera also could turn to the small pool of free agents for help in the interim. Eric Reid, a safety he coached in Carolina and has praised in the months since, is still available and could be a consideration.

Collins, meanwhile, soon will begin an arduous recovery — but with some security. Last year, Washington awarded him the largest contract ever for a safety, with a total value of $84 million over six years, with $44.5 million guaranteed. For 2021, Collins is due a base salary of $12.5 million that becomes fully guaranteed in March, and has a cap charge of $17.2 million.