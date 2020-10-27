Clearly a sore subject for the first-year Rebels coach, whose team dropped to 1-4.

In announcing his fine Monday, the conference acknowledged that officials erred in not stopping Saturday’s game to review a fourth-quarter kickoff.

On that kickoff, following an Ole Miss touchdown that gave it a 28-27 lead, Auburn returner Shaun Shivers let the ball roll into the end zone, where a Mississippi player fell on it. Officials ruled that because Shivers had not made contact with the ball it was a touchback; Auburn then drove for a touchdown with just over a minute left and won the game, 35-28.

Replays shown during the telecast strongly suggested that the ball may have glanced off Shivers’s right hand before continuing into the end zone. That would have made it a live ball and a Mississippi touchdown, greatly increasing the team’s chances of winning.

Following the game, Kiffin retweeted a post by a Mississippi fan that shared footage of Shivers’s possible gaffe, called the SEC a “disgrace” and described its officiating as “absolutely atrocious.” The coach also replied laughingly to a post by another Twitter user that poked gentler fun at the officials.

The SEC cited a conference bylaw that prohibits “institutional personnel” from criticizing officials or the officiating program. “Comments on officiating are to be directed only to the Conference office,” states the bylaw, as noted by the SEC.

The SEC also announced that it “determined the replay official should have stopped the game for further review of the play.

“In the football officiating replay process every play is reviewed but, when appropriate, the game is stopped for further review,” the conference said Monday. “Because the play was not appropriately stopped for further review, the necessary slow-motion view of the play was not viewed by the replay official to determine if the ruling on the field should have been reversed.”

On Saturday, shortly after the loss, Kiffin said on an Ole Miss postgame radio show (via footballscoop.com) that he didn’t understand why the game continued without a stoppage to conduct a review.

“These guys stop everything in the world,” Kiffin said. “We have 100 stops throughout the game. They stop every scoring play. That’s really a scoring play, potentially. I don’t know why.

“I asked why, on a critical play like that, would you not stop. And they said, ‘Well, someone looked at it upstairs and said he didn’t touch it.’ It looked like from our vantage point he did touch it.”

At a news conference Monday, before the conference’s announcement, Kiffin told reporters that he had just spoken by phone with John McDaid, the coordinator of football officials for the SEC, but was not at liberty to divulge the explanation he got for the lack of a stoppage. Kiffin said that during the game, he asked the side judge why the officials weren’t pausing to look at replays and whether he needed to challenge the ruling.

“He said, ‘They’ve already looked at it. There’s nothing there,’ ” Kiffin claimed the official told him. “I’m not allowed to say anything about the conversation, but I really wish that our fans and players could hear what I was told.”

Kiffin returned to social media later on Monday evening and retweeted a post that mockingly depicted the conference as telling the coach, “Here’s a $25,000 fine, Lane, for correctly pointing out we blew it.” He carried on, tweeting out his penny payment plan.

At his news conference, Kiffin criticized what he saw as the SEC’s lack of transparency about its officiating.

“You know what I’d really like? I’d really like it when if you guys asked me a question about managing a game or how I played players to just say ‘That’s a personal thing. I can’t discuss it with you,’ " he told reporters (via the Clarion-Ledger). “I would really like to be able to answer those questions like that.”

“I’m just going to answer every question from now on: ‘That’s internal.’ ‘We don’t discuss anything.’ 'I don’t have any explanation for how I screwed up a situation.’ That’d be awesome,” added Kiffin, who is in his first season with Mississippi.