Passing rates through the first six games of the season Passing rates through the first six games of the season Attempts Touchdowns Touchdown rate Peyton Manning (2013) Peyton Manning (2013) 240 22 9 percent Russell Wilson (2020) Russell Wilson (2020) 219 22 10 percent

Wilson has been cooking up a stellar season almost from the start and there was some concern Pete Carroll and Brian Schottenheimer would shy away from Wilson’s passing prowess in favor of establishing the running game but so far that hasn’t come to fruition. Instead, the Seahawks are passing the ball 58 percent of the time on first and second down, the highest rate for the team since Wilson’s rookie year in 2012.

More passing attempts obviously give Wilson more opportunities to throw a touchdown pass and leverage his league-high 10 percent touchdown rate in 2020. Before this year, Wilson’s best rate for a season was 8.2 percent in 2018. The highest touchdown rate by a quarterback qualifying for the passer rating title since 2002, the first year the league expanded to 32 teams, was 9.9 percent by Manning in 2004. Manning posted a touchdown rate of 8.3 percent during his record-setting campaign in 2013, so there is reason to believe Wilson can sustain this level of production for entire season. Wilson is also helping himself by improving his on-target rate to a league-leading 80 percent this season. It was 69 percent in 2019 and 71 percent in 2018.

The schedule is favorable to Wilson’s continued success, too. Seattle gets another chance at Arizona who was terrorized by Wilson and Tyler Lockett for three touchdown passes the first time around. Two of those scores were against Cardinals cornerback Dre Fitzpatrick (ranked 116th out of 126 corners per Pro Football Focus) and the other against safety Budda Baker. Wilson also completed at least two passes against every defender in Arizona’s secondary except for linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who he only tested once. Plus, none of the Cardinals cornerbacks ranked higher than 49th out of 126 qualified players at the position.

There is also a four-game stretch against three, um, underperforming teams from the NFC East — Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1), New York Giants (1-6-0) and Washington Football Team (2-5-0) — plus the winless New York Jets (0-7-0) during Weeks 12 through 15. Those five teams have given up two or more touchdowns to an opposing quarterback in 20 of 35 games this season.

There are two games left against the San Francisco 49ers (Weeks 8 and 17) but injuries have decimated that pass rush, which should allow Wilson to work in a clean pocket for most of the game. Only Aaron Rodgers (16) has thrown more touchdown passes than Wilson (14) from a clean pocket this season, per Pro Football Focus, and no one has a higher touchdown rate than Wilson when not facing pass pressure (12 percent) in 2020.