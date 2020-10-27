There’s just one catch: Lawrence has another year left of college eligibility, and on Tuesday he didn’t exactly slam the door shut on the possibility that he might return to Clemson next year.

Asked about his plans for 2021, Lawrence described the question as “a tough one” and said: “I don’t know. I mean, we’ll just have to see how things unfold. I think there’s a lot of factors in that. Honestly just playing this year, putting everything I have into it.

“Not really focusing on next year, whether I leave or stay or whatever. Obviously, I have the option to do either one,” he continued.

“My mind-set has been that I’m going to move on, but who knows? There’s a lot of things that could happen.”

Those remarks represented a notable walk-back from the stance Lawrence took in mid-September, when he told ESPN, “I’m graduating in December, planning on this being my last season.”

Since then, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Georgia native has done nothing to dent his draft stock. He has completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 1,833 yards and an average of 9.6 yards per attempt, with 17 touchdowns and just two interceptions. His numbers, which also include 29 carries for 71 yards and four more scores, would be even gaudier, but Clemson’s huge leads tend to have Lawrence handing off a lot after halftime.

NFL teams began lusting after Lawrence in 2018, when he became the first true freshman quarterback to lead his team to a national championship since Oklahoma’s Jamelle Holieway in 1985. Over his first two seasons with the Tigers, he threw just 12 picks against 66 touchdowns, added 10 more scores with his legs and inspired debates among football analysts over whether he was the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck or Peyton Manning, or perhaps simply the best ever.

As far as NFL teams are concerned, the best thing Lawrence can do with Clemson this fall is probably just stay upright. Staying in school, though? That could throw a wrench into some bedraggled teams’ best-laid plans.

Spurning the NFL for one more year, though, is exactly what former NFL wide receiver Roddy White recently advised Lawrence to do. White’s interest in the matter extends beyond the fact that he spent his entire, 11-year career with the Atlanta Falcons, who are now 1-6 and very much in the hunt for the top pick.

As White explained it to the Big Lead earlier this month, he is related to Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. White doesn’t just want Elliott to enjoy another season with a generational talent at quarterback, he wants Lawrence to avoid a particular NFL destination: the 0-7 New York Jets.

“If I’m Trevor Lawrence, if the Jets finish with no wins, I just go back to Clemson,” White said. “I don’t want any part of that organization.”

The Jets are the only winless team left in the NFL, and their remaining schedule — the fourth toughest in the league, in terms of combined winning percentage of their upcoming opponents — offers few promising shots at victory. The team, which hasn’t made the playoffs in a decade, drafted quarterback Sam Darnold third overall in 2018 but has given him such a poor supporting cast and, in the view of many observers, lousy coaching that it is hard to tell whether blame for his struggles falls more with him or the organization.

“It would be awful for [Lawrence] to get drafted by the Jets,” White said. “They do not know how to put anything together over there, as far as quarterbacking, as far as weapons around the quarterback, as far as anything that has to do with offensive talent.”

Should the Jets continue to play poorly enough to lock up the No. 1 pick, Darnold may not have done enough to dissuade General Manager Joe Douglas, who was not with the team when it drafted the former USC quarterback, from selecting Lawrence. The Clemson star might then need to stay a Tiger a little longer.

There is precedent for precisely that kind of outcome. In March 1997, Tennessee’s Manning, who was also widely predicted to become the No. 1 pick since he was a freshman, announced that he was going to stay with the Vols through his senior season that year. The team that held the top pick in 1997? The Jets.

There’s a chance the Jets get in their own way, as they are wont to do, by winning a couple of games down the stretch and falling back from No. 1. Apart from the Falcons, other teams that have only one win at the moment include: the Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.

The Bengals and Texans have talented young quarterbacks to whom they are committed, but the other one-win teams would probably be happy to take Lawrence.