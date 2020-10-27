Now, after seven games, the turbulence has delivered a few important lessons.

Washington doesn’t know who its franchise quarterback is

This is the season’s most significant revelation. In August, it seemed the team would spend 16 weeks testing and developing Haskins to determine whether he could be the long-term solution. But when Rivera benched him after Week 4, everything reset. Now, the team is left in a tricky spot. Neither Kyle Allen nor Alex Smith are the future, and even though Rivera said he still believes it’s possible for Haskins to work out in Washington, that seems unlikely.

It leaves the team without an obvious answer at the sport’s most important position. The win-now approach could leave Washington out of range to draft one the consensus top three college quarterbacks — Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State’s Justin Field or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance — and the upcoming free agent class is thin. The only starter-quality options younger than 30 are Dak Prescott and Jameis Winston, both of whom carry significant question marks.

No matter how Washington finishes this season, it’s become clear that finding and developing the right quarterback is the team’s most pressing task.

Cornerstone defenders seem cemented — with one concern

Despite the defense’s underperformance early this season, the building blocks look as good as advertised. That goes for the young, bookend pass-rushers, Montez Sweat and Chase Young, as well as versatile cornerback Kendall Fuller, a prized free agent signing. The interior of the line has been sharp, led by Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, and second-year linebacker Cole Holcomb flashed in his recent return from a knee injury.

Overall, those players (with an assist from the banged-up Cowboys offense) are fueling an upswing headed into the bye. The defense ranks seventh in defense-adjusted value over average, according to Football Outsiders, and it will likely be the reason the team is competitive this season. While some short-term concerns remain — the continued vulnerability of linebackers in coverage, the chronic inability to prevent chunk plays — they pale in comparison to the long-term worry about the group’s original cornerstone player.

On Sunday, Landon Collins suffered an Achilles injury and was later placed on injured reserve. He’s the defense’s highest-paid player and a team captain. He’d struggled to start this season, but for a unit searching for better communication and continuity, he was an important piece. If, after an arduous recovery, he can eventually return to his previous level of play, it’d be a huge boost to this growing defense.

The offense, even without many stars, could end up okay under Kyle Allen

After starting this season as one of the worst offenses in the league, the unit has been improved in the past two weeks. Allen has looked better than Haskins in his limited action, and in the first half against Dallas on Sunday, with relative continuity in personnel and facing a disastrous defense, the unit seemed to operate close to its ceiling. Washington scored touchdowns on three of its first five full drives and narrowly missed a fourth.

This doesn’t mean the problems are gone. Rivera has said the unit lacks weapons and won’t show its true self until 2021, and he reiterated Sunday that “we need more” pieces. This means adding impactful receivers alongside Terry McLaurin and allowing more growth for an inexperienced supporting cast, including running back Antonio Gibson and tight end Logan Thomas. The offensive line has been, by analytics and the eye test, one of the league’s weaker units.

The victory over the Cowboys is not a guarantee of future success, but it at least showed what might be possible. Washington ran the ball well, threw vertically and used play action effectively. The offense might not win many shootouts, but it flashed the capability of contributing to a complementary win.

“I don’t know exactly what level we’re on,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner said Monday, “but I feel like the elevator is going up.”

Offensive line and safety remain short- and long-term worries

Start with the secondary. Even before Collins’s injury, Washington struggled to find a suitable partner for him at free safety. The intended solution, Sean Davis, received almost no first-team reps in training camp and was cut. Another option, Troy Apke, was benched in Week 5. For now, the team will lean on career special-teams ace Deshazor Everett at free safety and rookie Kamren Curl at strong safety, and Washington could also explore a midseason free agent signing or trade, but the future of these spots is far from certain.

The offensive line has not blocked well overall, but it has also suffered from poor continuity (again), quarterback changes (again) and inexperience on the left side. The unit’s two biggest offseason additions, veteran guard Wes Schweitzer and rookie tackle Saahdiq Charles, have struggled to stay on the field with injuries.

Short-term, the unit likely will remain what it has been. Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff has returned, but the line lost left tackle Geron Christian, at least for last week. Long-term, questions remain, including whether to give Scherff a big contract following his third straight injury-shortened season and whether all this missed time will hamper the development of Charles, whom the team hopes can be its left tackle of the future. The goal is to assemble a complete and cohesive line, and at least in comparison to past years, the team is making slow progress.

Washington really could win the NFC East

No matter how bad Washington might look any given week, the division continues to abide by Murphy’s Law. This NFC East is the first division in NFL history (excluding strike-shortened years) to be led by a team with fewer than three wins in Week 7, and at 2-5, Washington trails the first-place Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1) by a half game. Many statistical forecasts, including those by Football Outsiders and ESPN, pick Philadelphia as the favorite to win the division (with about a 55 percent chance) and peg Washington as the Eagles’ main challenger (about 30 percent).

Washington’s best chance to make up ground comes right after the bye. It faces four teams — the New York Giants, Detroit Lions, Cincinnati Bengals and the Cowboys again — that are a combined 7-19-1, with a combined point differential of minus-159. Philadelphia faces a slightly tougher schedule overall, but has been trending upward in the past two weeks as quarterback Carson Wentz has improved his play. If neither the Football Team nor the Eagles can create separation over the next two months, they match up in Week 17 in Philadelphia.