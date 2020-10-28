On Wednesday morning, Ronaldo posted a photo of himself on Instagram, writing that he was “good and healthy.”
After learning of his positive test, Ronaldo flew back to Italy from Portugal on a private ambulance jet and had been in isolation at his Turin home. But Vincenzo Spadafora, Italy’s minister of sport, has accused the soccer star of violating the country’s coronavirus protocols by leaving for national team play in the first place.
“I believe he didn’t respect the protocol coming and going from Portugal, if there were no specific authorization from the health authorities,” Spadafora told Radio Uno.
Ronaldo, whom Portuguese soccer officials said had no covid-19 symptoms, called Spadafora’s claim “a lie” in an Instagram Live video posted from his home. He added that he had been in contact with no one since his return to Italy, which on Monday closed gyms, movie theaters and public pools and issued restrictions on restaurants and bars amid a spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
Ronaldo and Messi regularly squared off in Spain’s top professional league when Ronaldo played for Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018, but they have never met in Champions League play. Their next chance is Dec. 12, when Juventus and Barcelona will play their return match.
