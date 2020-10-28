“We’re clawing our way. We’re fighting our way to be in it,” interim coach Chad Ashton said. “Once again, [the players] left it all out there. We found a way. That’s what we said we had to do tonight was just find a way to get three points.”

United (5-10-6, 21 points) will close with matches at New England (7-6-8, 29) on Sunday and against visiting Montreal (7-12-2, 23) on Nov. 8.

Miami (6-12-3, 21) clings to the last berth by virtue of most victories. Chicago (5-9-6, 21) is ahead of United because of a superior goal differential. Montreal is in ninth place.

In a truncated season with a badly unbalanced schedule, MLS will invite 18 of 26 teams to the playoffs, an increase of four. In the Eastern Conference, 10 of 14 will advance.

Even with a low playoff bar, United seemed to have lost hope this fall amid a nine-game winless streak. Since coach Ben Olsen’s firing and a subsequent defeat in Chicago, however, United has amassed 10 of a possible 12 points, including four against contenders Philadelphia (13-3-5) and Columbus (10-5-5).

United has won more matches in 11 days than it did in the first 18 games.

Julian Gressel scored in the 32nd minute, and United recorded its first shutout since Sept. 6.

“I feel like everybody kind of forgot about us, and here we are,” Gressel said. “We’ve embraced that the last few weeks. We’re right in the mix now, and we’re excited.”

Ashton made a surprising change to the lineup, moving Yamil Asad to the left flank after the Argentine had performed so well in central midfield recently. Instead of using one defensive midfielder, Ashton reverted to two in the middle of the formation.

But there was no letdown as United performed with the same determination and coordination as in recent weeks.

“The overall morale of the team is high,” center back Donovan Pines said. “We got that goal early, and we stayed focused.”

Columbus was without injured forward Gyasi Zardes (second in MLS with 11 goals) and defender Josh Williams, who before the match was suspended by MLS for violating league rules. No details were announced.

Also, midfielders Lucas Zelarayan and Darlington Nagbe were held out of the starting lineup.

In the first half, United maintained the energy and spirit that had fueled its revival. Initial opportunities, though, were few.

United midfielder Júnior Moreno prevented a goal in the 22nd minute, volleying Jonathan Mensah’s header off the goal line.

United went ahead after a sequence of short, crisp passes in the attacking end and Yamil Asad’s cross. Gressel settled the ball, then stabbed a 16-yard shot that deflected off a defender and floated into the left side of the net for his second goal of the year.

“I got a little bit lucky maybe on the deflection,” Gressel said, “but ultimately a very, very good team goal.”

Added Ashton, “Well-worked goal by the guys.”

The addition of Zelarayan and Nagbe in the 57th minute tested United’s resistance. Moments later, left back Joseph Mora exited with a facial cut, forcing Gressel to drop onto the backline.

In the 73rd, Krisztian Nemeth’s glancing header streaked a fraction over the crossbar. With Columbus pressed forward, United wasted counterattacking opportunities but consumed enough possession to limit the Crew’s threats.

Bill Hamid did not record a save in posting his second shutout of the year and the 70th of his 11-year MLS career.

“We are gaining momentum. We are gaining confidence,” Ashton said. “The guys are starting to feel like something good is going to happen. They are not waiting for something bad to happen.”

Notes: Center back Frédéric Brillant will miss the trip to New England this weekend after exceeding the yellow-card limit. He was booked for reentering the field too early after getting checked for a head injury. …

MLS is replacing the annual rookie of the year award with a young player of the year award for those age 22 and under. With broader parameters, voters will be able to consider international players who were pros before coming to MLS. Los Angeles FC forward Diego Rossi, the league’s top scorer, is the favorite.