“I’d be surprised if we don’t lose more,” he told reporters. “If you’re stunned or nervous, I mean, you better brace yourself because we might lose more.”

Leach on Wednesday confirmed reports that junior wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, junior defensive end Tre Lawson and freshman defensive end Jamari Stewart had left the program (only Shavers had seen much playing time). On Tuesday, quarterback Jalen Mayden, reserve offensive Nick Pendley and Kareem Walker, a transfer running back from Michigan, all reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal, and sophomore quarterback-wide receiver Garrett Shrader departed on Oct. 20.

Running back Kylin Hill, a first-team all-SEC selection last season, also is considering opting out, according to multiple reports. Leach suspended Hill for the Bulldogs’ most recent game against Texas A&M, and the coach seemed to suggest Wednesday that Hill’s Mississippi State career was over.

AD

AD

“I haven’t talked to him,” Leach said. “Heard he opted out and we wish him the best. We’ll just try and focus on the guys that are on the team.”

The departures leave Mississippi State especially thin at quarterback, where only Stanford transfer KJ Costello and freshman Will Rodgers remain on the roster ahead of Saturday’s game at Alabama. Those two have combined for 12 interceptions through four games, the most recent three being losses after a surprising upset of defending national champion LSU to begin the season.

History seems to be repeating itself for the voluble coach. Leach went 3-9 during his first year at Washington State in 2012, a season marked by accusations of abuse from wide receiver Marquess Wilson, a second-team all-Pac-12 selection the previous year who left the team in November. Washington State cleared Leach after conducting an investigation, and Wilson later redacted his statement.

AD

AD

According to a 2016 Seattle Times story, more than 17 players left Washington State in Leach’s first season, and the Cougars won just 12 games over his first three years in Pullman before reeling off four straight seasons with at least eight victories.

Leach oversaw a similar turnaround at Texas Tech, turning a middling Big 12 program into a consistent winner in the first decade of the century. But his tenure in Lubbock ended in December 2009 after the school investigated his treatment of wide receiver Adam James, who claimed he was twice confined to an equipment room after suffering a concussion. A Texas Tech official said at the time that “other things” had come to light about Leach as well, though he never elaborated, and Leach would unsuccessfully sue the school for wrongful termination.