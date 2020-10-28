Playing competitive basketball in the middle of a pandemic requires rules. The PYBL showcase features 166 players on 20 teams, each playing on one of two courts at the Athletic Republic, a sports performance complex in Prince George’s County. Each team plays one game on a Saturday and one game on a Sunday, running until late November.

Each player must have their temperature checked upon entry. No spectators, parents or recruiters are allowed. Teams are forbidden from entering the building until the previous game has finished, and they are required to exit the gym immediately after their game is over — hence the parking lot hangouts.

“Right now, where we can’t travel, this is the best option for some good competition with good DMV players,” Coolidge junior Stephaun Walker said. “For me, I’m still trying to get where I want to be, trying to put the work in.”

The Colts’ forward is like many of the players in the fall showcase: a low- to mid-tier prospect looking to recoup some of the recruiting exposure they missed in the spring. Walker has scholarship offers from Mount St. Mary’s, Bryant and Akron, among other schools.

The league also features some more heralded prospects, such as Douglass big man Abdou Samb (a Rhode Island commit), O’Connell guard Paul Lewis (Maryland) and Gonzaga guard Malcolm Dread (Richmond) who may not need more exposure but crave organized basketball.

Many of them have experience with PYBL. Before the recruiting cycle was forced to a halt, the organization functioned as a popular middle-school basketball program.

“A lot of these kids just weren’t getting the looks they deserved without AAU,” PYBL founder James Parker said. “We wanted to help a lot of our kids out, our former guys, so we came up with this.”

Parker admitted he was surprised at the quality of basketball that was being played when the league started earlier this month. Players were diving on the ground for loose balls, playing solid defense and avoiding the tiresome one-on-one play that can plague AAU games.

“Especially in this area, basketball is played too much,” Gonzaga assistant and PYBL coach Devin Williams said. “From the regular school year season to AAU and back, they never really get to stop. I think the kids have been taking that for granted. Now, we’re seeing guys show a lot of passion for the sport.”

Though no college coaches are allowed in the gym, the main function of the league is still to provide the players exposure, so all games are streamed live and recorded. College coaches also have access to player packets with everyone’s info. This, too, contributes to the hunger many players have shown in the first few weeks.

“You can tell that everybody’s out here trying to get a college scholarship,” Fairmont Heights senior guard Colby Penick said.

But an empty gym does mean less pressure in the moment. Whether it’s that freedom from judgment, or just the joy to be back on a court, a carefree vibe can be felt in Athletic Republic.

“It’s more intimate for the kids,” PYBL coach Alexis Campbell said. “This can be an outlet for them. I think they’re enjoying it a lot more when there’s nobody barking in your ear and you don’t see a college coach sitting in front of you to make you nervous.”

Campbell, the girls’ coach at Fairfax Christian School, leads an all-female coaching staff for Team Free Alexander. But the relatively rare appearance of a female coach on a boys’ team doesn’t feel out of place in the PYBL, a league that is making its own rules.

“Who knows when we’ll get back to [normal basketball],” she said. “But for now everyone seems to be enjoying this moment.”

