Third-degree assault is a misdemeanor in New York.
The Raptors said Wednesday morning that they were aware of Davis’s arrest and are seeking more information.
Davis, 23, was named to the NBA’s all-rookie second team in 2019-20 after going undrafted out of Mississippi. Used mainly off the bench, he averaged 7.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game and was the only Raptors player to take the court in all 72 regular season games this past season.
Per the domestic violence guidelines in the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, the league can put Davis on paid administrative leave if it decides to independently investigate the matter. If the investigation finds Davis committed an act of domestic violence, he could face a fine, suspension or dismissal, even if the charges are dropped by prosecutors. However, Davis would face no NBA sanction if he is acquitted of the charges at trial.
In August, the Raptors said they were “dismayed” after the ex-wife of assistant coach Adrian Griffin accused him via social media of repeated incidents of domestic violence. Griffin “vehemently” denied the allegations and said in a statement that he and his ex-wife were “involved in a long-standing legal dispute over alimony and child support arrangements.” In a separate statement, the Raptors said “we will support the process as he and his former partner settle these matters.”
In December 2018, the Raptors’ G League team, which is owned by the same company as the parent club, cut point guard Kay Felder on the same day he was charged with domestic violence in suburban Toronto.
Read more: