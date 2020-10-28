The positive test result was received late Tuesday night and the player isolated while the team and the league performed contact tracing, the Texans said in a written statement. The team’s facility was undergoing a “deep cleaning” Wednesday, according to the Texans.
“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled bye week operations,” the Texans said in their statement. “The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of highest priority.”
Texans guard Max Scharping reportedly tested positive and was being placed on the team’s covid-19 reserve list. That list is for players who test positive and for those found to have been exposed to the virus.
The Texans faced the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The NFL has installed enhanced coronavirus protocols for those teams with positive tests and those teams exposed to positive cases. But the league also has said it has seen no evidence of on-field transmission of the virus. The Packers are scheduled to play the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday in Green Bay.
The NFL has had minimal coronavirus-related disruptions to its schedule the past two weekends after two weeks of widespread game reschedulings. The league’s new approach of requiring five-day isolations of any players identified as high-risk close contacts to an individual who tests positive seems to aided the NFL to play games as scheduled, while creating additional player-availability issues for affected teams.