Playing at times this season without starting safety Divine Deablo and their top four defensive backs, the Hokies have not been able to devote the numbers necessary to stop the run consistently, deploying less seasoned backups farther away from the line of scrimmage in an effort to keep the ball in front of them.

“We’re trying to protect certain positions by calling things a little bit differently,” Fuente said Monday during a Zoom call with the media. “We just don’t have as many people in the box as we traditionally have had, and that’s a function of a lot of things that I’m sure you all can figure out.

“We’re going to have to be wiling to give up some yards rushing the ball in order to hopefully try and prevent the big plays that sometimes that can leave you exposed to in the back end.”

Virginia Tech is 11th out of 15 teams in the ACC in rushing defense, permitting 194.6 yards per game. It’s the lowest ranking in that category for a team with a winning conference record after the Hokies surrendered 206 rushing yards this past weekend in a loss to Wake Forest, 23-16, in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Deficiencies in the run defense began to take shape on the Demon Deacons’ first drive when on third down and one, tailback Christian Beal-Smith burst through a gaping hole on the left side — the result of a missed assignment — and raced 58 yards before rover Devin Taylor chased him out of bounds at the 25.

Wake Forest claimed the lead for good four plays later on Sam Hartman’s nine-yard rushing touchdown to open the scoring. It was the first rushing touchdown of the season for the sophomore quarterback who finished with 13 yards on 11 carries.

“The first half we were just a little bit out of our gaps, missed tackles and things like that,” said Virginia Tech senior linebacker Rayshard Ashby, selected second-team all-ACC last year. “The game plan stayed the same. They made minor adjustments. It was just on us to get better.”

The Hokies yielded a second touchdown with 91 seconds left in the first half on a 75-yard drive in which Wake Forest ran 11 out of 17 plays capped by Kenneth Walker III’s six-yard run. The sophomore running back converted fourth down and one twice during the possession, including gaining 11 yards on the first such carry.

Virginia Tech permitted the Demon Deacons to amass their most rushing yards against an ACC opponent this season, with Beal-Smith finishing with 129 yards on 13 carries.

Three weeks ago, the Hokies gave up 399 rushing yards to 15th-ranked North Carolina, including 214 and 169, respectively to running backs Michael Carter and Javonte Williams, on the way to a 56-45 loss in Chapel Hill, N.C., in the first game first-year defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton coached in-person.

Hamilton had missed the first two games after the coronavirus spread through the Virginia Tech locker room coinciding with the general student population coming back to campus.

“I feel good about our knowledge of what we’re trying to get accomplished, ability to diagnose what we’re getting and tweak or change it in order to give ourselves the best chance,” Fuente said. “They, not just J-Ham but all [the coaches], are clearly seeing what’s going on, clearly getting it communicated to the players.”

Reinforcements are on the way with Fuente announcing defensive end TyJuan Garbutt has rejoined the team and is practicing but unlikely to play against Louisville. The redshirt junior started 11 games last year but in August stepped away from football to attend to a family matter, according to Fuente.

Also working his way back into the regular rotation from an undisclosed ailment is senior defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford, who started 11 games last season. Crawford has missed two games this season and played fewer than two dozen snaps.