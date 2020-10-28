That caused a 36th pandemic-related college football game cancellation or postponement since early September, and a first for the Big Ten.

On Wednesday morning, the school reported 12 positive tests, six among players and six among staff, including head coach Paul Chryst, who said, “I informed my staff and the team this morning and am currently isolating at home. I had not been experiencing any symptoms and feel good as of this morning.”

Under Big Ten guidelines, a positive-test level of five percent brings a seven-day stoppage of practice and competition. Those guidelines emerged on Sept. 16, when the conference trumpeted its capacity for daily antigen testing and reversed a decision from five weeks earlier to forgo football this fall.

The Wisconsin-Nebraska game became a cancellation rather than a postponement because the Big Ten exercised caution and started later than other leagues such as the SEC, ACC and Big 12, leaving it less wiggle room in scheduling once it decided to play this fall. The eight-game, conference-only schedule runs without off weeks from Oct. 24 to Dec. 12 with the Big Ten championship game planned for Dec. 19. That prevented a postponement along the lines of the five SEC games that have moved, including LSU-Florida from Oct. 17 to Dec. 12, and upheld a possibility that some Big Ten teams might wind up playing fewer games than others.

The Wisconsin-Nebraska news followed upon reports in both Wisconsin State Journal of Madison and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel early this week that the top two active Wisconsin quarterbacks, Graham Mertz and Chase Wolf, had tested positive for the virus. That meant that, upon a second positive test, those players would have to sit out 21 days, a hiatus at least a week longer than the other four Power Five conferences. The ineligibility of Mertz, the redshirt freshman who filled in for the injured Jack Coan and excelled with 20-for-21 passing against Illinois, and Wolf, could have left Wisconsin playing a fourth-string quarterback, Danny Vanden Boom.

The Big Ten already had seen another pandemic phenomenon, that of a head coach testing positive and watching a game from home. That happened last Saturday as Purdue beat Iowa 24-20 in West Lafayette while Purdue’s coach, Jeff Brohm, felt the excruciation of absence from the sideline.

“Well, it wasn’t a whole lot of fun,” he said Monday in a video conference as he aimed for a return to practice on Wednesday. “The end result definitely was great. My wife and (son) and daughter made sure to get out of the house and go to the game, so it was just me here, and I don’t blame them one bit. So it was unique. I haven’t really experienced that before, nor probably do I ever look forward to doing it again, because it doesn’t feel like you’re part of it a whole lot, and there’s not a whole lot you can do.”

He described a scene of “multiple TVs in the house (and) in the little pool house we have outside,” as if he might have drifted from one room to another. “And yes I did have a dog, there were a few times when I yelled … So I felt bad, I scared the dog a few times. I think for the most part I was somewhat calm and collected,” he said.

The three-fourths poodle, one-fourth Saint Bernard named Coco, whom Brohm’s wife Jennifer and daughter Brooke seem to have welcomed to the family without the coach’s blessing during the pandemic, seems to have become one of those pets who transcends such reluctance. “They keep you occupied,” Brohm said, “and they give you something to do, and during this isolation that I’ve had, actually walking the dog around the neighborhood is about the only thing I can do where I feel like I accomplish anything.”

Wisconsin’s plight has occurred amid a state reeling from a coronavirus onslaught, but also a campus which has achieved a steep drop in cases since mid-September.

In a video conference with reporters on Tuesday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services chief medical officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard saw “a nightmare scenario” as the state reported 5,262 new cases and 64 deaths, both new highs. That followed Monday, of which Gov. Tony Evers said, “Yesterday Wisconsin reached another concerning and tragic milestone as we surpassed 200,000 positive cases of covid-19 in our state. While it took us a little over seven months to reach our first 100,000 cases, it took us just a fraction of that time to reach our second 100,000. This time, it only took 36 days.”

Within the state, however, college campuses including the one in Madison had succeeded in paring down its case numbers, and on Friday night during the Illinois-Wisconsin game, one of the country’s rowdiest college cities resembled more a ghost town. It lacked the visible crowds in yards or bars seen earlier in the season in southeastern college towns such as Tuscaloosa and Athens.

“What stopped the outbreak,” Westergaard said Tuesday of Wisconsin’s colleges, “was when they found cases, they were isolated. They had a special dorm.” They had another building, he said, for those whose exposure to the virus turned up in contact tracing. Positive tests among students and employees on the Madison campus, which reached a high of 290 on Sept. 9 alone, had dwindled to 110 across the seven days leading up to Monday, with just two on Monday.

But they struck the depth chart in the most visible position of the most visible campus entity, the football program, in a season when some coaches are separating position players for travel and meetings so that one position does not become depleted enough to negate team viability. In a video meeting with reporters on Monday, Chryst could not confirm any individual positive tests, but said he expected Wisconsin to be able to play at Nebraska.