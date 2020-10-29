The Chargers said they were conducting contact tracing and consulting with the NFL following a player’s positive test result. They’re scheduled to play Sunday at Denver.

The NFL is coming off two straight weekends of only minor tinkering to its schedule after two weeks of widespread rescheduling of games. The league recently has managed to play games even when teams experienced coronavirus issues, utilizing a change to the NFL protocols requiring a five-day isolation of anyone classified as a high-risk close contact to an individual who tested positive.

That modification has created roster and competitive complications for teams with players being unavailable to play, but seems to have aided the NFL in preventing larger outbreaks on teams and getting games played mostly on schedule. League officials have said they will consider adding an 18th week to the regular season only if all games cannot be played in the current 17-week framework.

The Giants confirmed in a written statement Thursday that a player tested positive for the coronavirus. The team said it learned late Wednesday night of the positive test result. The player self-isolated and the contact-tracing process was initiated, according to the Giants’ statement.

“All of the player’s close contacts were identified and were informed to remain home today,” the Giants said in their statement. “Those individuals will participate in meetings remotely. We are working closely with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps.”

The Giants said their training facility was open Thursday and the rest of the team would follow a normal schedule for meetings and practice.

The team planned to place guard Will Hernandez on its covid-19 reserve list, a person familiar with the situation confirmed. That list is for players who test positive for the coronavirus and those determined through contact tracing to have been exposed to the virus. Hernandez reportedly tested positive.

The Giants sent home seven of the 11 offensive linemen on their roster and a practice-squad player at another position. They also sent home two assistant coaches, defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson and outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema.

The NFL follows a two-step contact-tracing process after a positive test. Those found to have been in contact are told initially to stay away from the team facility as a precaution. Anyone officially deemed later in the process to have been a high-risk close contact faces a mandatory five-day isolation period. Those not considered high-risk close contacts are allowed to return to full team activities sooner, without the five-day quarantine. That apparently will be the case with the Giants.

Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders practiced without their entire starting offensive line after right tackle Trent Brown reportedly tested positive. The four other starters on the offensive line were classified as high-risk close contacts and were isolated for five days. But those five-day quarantines ran through Saturday and they played in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers in Las Vegas. Brown and safety Johnathan Abram, who was classified as a high-risk close contact and had a five-day isolation that ran through Sunday, did not play.

If a team were to have a large number of players at the same position group unavailable for a game, the NFL would have to consider a postponement or cancellation. The league formed a committee of outside advisers before the season to assist NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on competitive issues related to the coronavirus.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley were reported to have been at a Manhattan bar last Friday night without masks, subjecting them to potential discipline by the team or the NFL. The Giants had lost the previous night at Philadelphia.

The Chargers said Thursday that they were notified late Wednesday night of the positive test result by one of their players. The player went into quarantine and close contacts were identified and told to stay home Thursday, the team said. The Chargers said they kept their facility open and would practice Thursday but all meetings would be conducted virtually.