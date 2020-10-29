But with the end in sight, I’ve never been so happy for sports to settle down. It turns out there is such a thing as too much sports. Well, with this caveat: When they’re forced into a pandemic-induced, aseptic state.

AD

AD

It’s a good time to relax. Or fret over whether your favorite squad on the gridiron can mitigate the spread of covid-19. Or just keep glancing at games here and there and remain uncertain about sports — desperate and lacking rhythm — while life is so intense and urgent.

If you’re into television ratings, they paint a picture of the struggle. The World Series set a new low for viewership. The NBA Finals crashed in similar fashion. The biggest sports leagues rarely must worry about their audiences, but they all are concerned in 2020. The games are out of sorts, and so are the fans. The competition for attention, in sports and society at large, has been an issue, too.

AD

AD

But more than anything, the past few months have exposed a truth that defies the purist’s view of sports: The competition isn’t enough. People miss the atmosphere, connection and pageantry. There’s an energy and a shared joy to sports that can’t be reimagined. There’s a ceremony to sports, something that many die-hards have long mocked and wished would be minimized. But it matters. It makes the vibe richer. And it can’t be replaced during a pandemic.

There have been last-second shots and walk-off heroics that yield to isolated celebration in mostly fan-less venues. Watching that from afar is like peering at a snow globe. It’s cool to see, but it won’t send you running out of the house to dance with a neighbor — from six feet away, of course.

Despite some thrills, a feeling of emptiness burdens the experience. It’s not the fault of sports; the game presentation has been good, given the circumstances. It is evidence of their limits, however. This year is immune to diversion, no matter how much we need it. A flood of sports can't drown the anxiety of an overwhelming combination of burdens: pandemic, racial reckoning and economic catastrophe, all during an election year.

AD

AD

Sometimes, sports only intensify the woes. Just look at Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, the frivolous and impulsive champion of covid-19’s diabolical dreams, potentially reintroducing the virus during his team’s celebration.

After a rough start to its abbreviated, 60-game season, Major League Baseball went 59 days without a positive coronavirus test. Then Turner had to be pulled before the eighth inning of the season’s final game Tuesday night, but refused to stay away after Los Angeles won, and none of his teammates seemed to care about his recklessness.

Turner epitomized America’s lack of discipline in handling the pandemic. MLB even called him out during its statement about the incident, claiming that Turner “vehemently refused to comply” when confronted about abandoning his isolation.

AD

AD

In the end, baseball kept its season together for as long as it could. It didn’t have a day to spare. If the Tampa Bay Rays had won and extended the World Series to a Game 7, that all-important game may have been delayed.

This is sports in 2020, and many of these problems will linger into 2021. The challenge to stay on schedule will be extremely difficult, but the commissioners and teams must try. I thought the disruption might create an opportunity to revise the sports calendar for the better. I was wrong. It’s thoughtfully, almost flawlessly constructed as is. There’s room to tweak, but an overhaul would be a mistake. The value of good pacing has become clear.

I’m curious whether the reaction to this compressed calendar would be different if sports were still sports: full of fans, alive, able to entertain a calmer world. But, nah, let’s not attempt this experiment again.