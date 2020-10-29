AD

Now Andy Hoffman is struggling with his own fight with brain cancer.

“After spending the last nine years helping my son with his fight with brain cancer, and many others, I have now learned first hand what these people have gone through,” Andy Hoffman wrote on Facebook this summer, revealing that an MRI exam conducted after he suffered a seizure had shown a massive brain tumor.

AD

“I was diagnosed July 19, when I had a seizure,” Hoffman, 42, an attorney, said in a recent phone conversation. “From the seizures until I had surgery, I think I suffered two strokes. It was really debilitating and I really had to battle back in terms of mobility and I did that. Two weeks ago, I did a hike up in South Dakota, two miles up and two miles down. It was a beautiful hike and it was a bit of an overcoming [thing physically]. Then, about a week ago, I woke up and I hardly had any balance. I threw up all day and was concerned that I had coronavirus. It turns out it was tumor growth.”

AD

Hoffman has begun further treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota for two tumors that have “popped up.” He said that now the plan of attack is to continue radiation treatments and “doing a lot of diet tricks, a keto diet and a lot of other things to hopefully keep the tumor at bay” as the family considers and hopes for other therapies.

“It’s about maximizing time with your family,” said Hoffman, who with his wife, Brianna, is the parent of Jack, 15, and daughters Ava, 13, and Reese, 9. “See, I’m terminal.”

Meanwhile, Jack continues with his treatment.

AD

His cancer was diagnosed in 2011, when he was 5, leading to two brain surgeries and chemotherapy. The same year he was introduced to Cornhuskers running back Rex Burkhead, who now plays for the New England Patriots. The friendship that ensued led to Jack’s appearance in the 2013 Nebraska spring game and his 69-yard touchdown run that ended with him being carried off the field on players’ shoulders.

AD

“I was just so nervous,” Jack recalled in an email of his famous play. “I had just found out that morning what I was going to do. My dad helped me practice taking the handoff properly shortly before it happened. At the time, I didn’t know what the end zone line was. My dad just told me to keep running until the big white line at the end, so that is what I did.”

Since then, Jack has experienced recurrences in 2014 and in 2018. His condition is treated with medication, according to his father, and extensive checkups and lab work every three months.

AD

“The whole situation is really overwhelming and feels like a nightmare,” Brianna Hoffman said in an email. “At the same time, I look at my husband and my kids and I know that they need me, so it’s easy for me to be strong for them. We know we have been given a lot of challenges, but together as a family, we will continue to fight. We believe in the power of prayer and continue to rely on our faith to guide us through.”

AD

Jack has adapted as his treatment has evolved. He takes nearly two dozen pills a day to manage his condition, which includes occasional seizures. “The treatment has just become part of my day and is kind of a habit now and just something I know I need to do daily, so I just do it,” Jack said in an email. “Luckily, the treatment that I’m on doesn’t cause any side effects on my body.”

Although epilepsy is a side effect that keeps him from doing some things, Jack plays on the offensive and defensive lines as a freshman at West Holt High, the fifth Hoffman to wear No. 75 on the football field. He said also participates in baseball, basketball and track and field, he said. Andy Hoffman said, “I think he had enough snaps to letter this year.”

Andy Hoffman spoke from home last week, preparing for his latest round of radiation treatment while Jack was in Omaha with his mother, receiving an MRI exam. Copies of the book Andy had written about Jack had just arrived. The father called “Yards After Contact” his “last hurrah.”

AD

AD

Still, Andy had sports on his mind.

“Hopefully we can squeeze in our New Mexico elk hunt — booked it in September. I’m not up to shooting, but I am going to have Ava shoot for me,” he wrote last week on the Team Jack Foundation website. “Jack is down for an elk as well. …

“My advice if you are reading this is DO IT NOW.”