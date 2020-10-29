Jones had the option to watch practices from the sideline, and he realized how much easier it was to spot the progress of his teammates from an outsider’s perspective. But that also made it a difficult place to stand.

“It was hard for me to go to practice,” Jones said, now a year removed from those days. “It just wouldn’t sit right with me being out there and not being able to do anything.”

Jones watched the season unfold, unable to take part, because that’s the struggle that comes with a major injury. The receivers group stands out as the deepest offensive position at Maryland, but after a strong freshman season, Jones couldn’t further solidify his place in the pecking order. He had to wait. And then he had to wait longer because the novel coronavirus pandemic canceled spring practices and delayed the 2020 season.

Maryland’s game at Northwestern signaled the end of Jones’s long, mentally taxing recovery process. He started and led the team with five receptions. Though the Terrapins struggled offensively and lost the opener, Jones returned from his absence without losing his status as a go-to receiver on this team. His mom, Nicole Baran, flew to Chicago and watched from the stands. She couldn’t hug him afterward, because of the team’s strict social distancing guidelines, but she knew what the moment meant to her son.

“I was rushed with 1,000 different emotions,” Jones said. “I was so excited and happy that I even got there and got to the first game. It was a huge accomplishment for me, especially going through everything we went through in this offseason.”

Jones arrived at Maryland as a three-star recruit from Fort Myers, Fla., but his debut performance garnered immediate attention. When Maryland faced Texas in the 2018 opener, Jones scored on the first three touches of his career — one rushing, one receiving and one passing. He became the first freshman to score in those three ways since Oregon quarterback Marcus Mariota did so in 2012. Jones finished the season with 22 catches for 288 receiving yards, the second highest on the team, and he added another 173 yards on the ground.

But when Coach Michael Locksley took over the Maryland program after Jones’s freshman season, the staff emphasized that every player would be judged by his performance from then on, rather than the past. Jones played through spring practices, heading into his second year with the program and hoping to take a leap after his freshman season, but in early August, he tore his ACL on a noncontact play in practice.

Jones called his mom on FaceTime from the training room, crying and hardly able to speak. An MRI exam had not yet confirmed the tear, but the staff expected that to be the diagnosis.

“I had to hold it together on FaceTime and be strong for him and let him fall apart,” Jones’s mom said. “And then when I got off the phone, I fell apart. It was rough.”

She had already found the next flight out of Fort Myers when Ryan Davis, the Terps’ head strength coach, called and began walking her through what would come next. Davis told her to wait until after surgery to come to College Park because that’s when Jones would need her most.

By the time Jones had surgery a week later, his mom had become an expert in knee surgeries from her research and wrote blogs about the experience. Jones had never had surgery, and no injury had kept him out for more than a couple weeks in his football career.

“He didn't even really get to work out for the coach to show what he's capable of and earn his spot and earn his respect,” Jones’s mom said. “So he's trying to create relationships and all that, and he's stuck in the training room.”

The receivers group at Maryland is packed with potential, and the talent is particularly concentrated in Jones’s class. Jones, Dontay Demus Jr., Brian Cobbs and Darryl Jones all joined the program in the 2018 class. As freshmen, those four players accounted for nearly half of the team’s receiving yards. With Jones out in 2019, the other three combined for more than 1,000 receiving yards, again about half of Maryland’s total. All four are still on the roster, with five-star receiver Rakim Jarrett also joining the position group. But Jones didn’t fall behind during his absence. He instead sought to gain experience through watching those players who helped fill his void on the field.

“I feel like it was like I was learning almost through them,” Jones said. “I was getting my sophomore reps with them.”

Over the course of months, walking turned into light jogging and jogging eventually turned into running. Maryland players returned home for spring break, but the pandemic kept Jones in Florida for much longer. He had to find a trainer near home and collaborated with Maryland’s medical staff, who had overseen the bulk of his recovery. With gyms closed, Jones worked out with one of his close friends, and together Jones said they “were filling up gas cans and doing squats with gas cans and walking them down the road as if we were pulling weights.”

The Terps couldn’t have spring practice, but Jones had already learned Locksley’s system from the previous year before his injury. When they returned to the field in the fall to begin their preparation for the 2020 season, Jones didn’t have much catch-up work.

“There are still some technical things and fundamental things that we’ll want to continue to sharpen those tools for Jeshaun, and he’s a willing learner,” Locksley said during fall camp. “But there’s no doubt having a healthy Jeshaun Jones is good for Maryland’s offense.”

After the Big Ten canceled the 2020 fall season, Jones thought he might have to go two years without football. When football returned, Jones said, “Now that I have this opportunity to play now, it’s a blessing.” Jones mentioned the excitement of resuming fall camp, then the first practices with pads. He thought about how the first game would feel, then he experienced it.

“The gift in all of it is watching him mature, because I can see the difference in who he was in 2018 and who he is now,” Jones’s mom said. “And he’s just so much more confident and mature and not such a wide-eyed freshman anymore. It’s good. As bad as it was, it’s all perfect.”