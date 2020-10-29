United is in the early stages of the search and the discussions with Ellis were informal, said one person, who requested anonymity in order to speak freely about the situation. They were, the person said, “feeling each other out” for possible further talks.

Nonetheless, two others said, Ellis was “impressive” and would likely advance to the next stage of the process.

Whether she wants to coach an MLS team — and whether United would be a good fit — remains unclear. Ellis, a graduate of Fairfax’s Robinson Secondary School and William & Mary, stepped down from the U.S. coaching job last fall with a 106-7-19 record.

AD

AD

She is a two-time FIFA women’s coach of the year who has held several roles in the U.S. national team system since 2000 but has never guided a pro club.

Ellis, 54, remains employed by the U.S. Soccer Federation, focused on growing the female coaching pool nationwide.

She also remains open to returning to coaching on the international level and reportedly interviewed for the English women’s national team position. (She lived in England until she was 14.)

This isn’t the first time United has taken interest in Ellis. Last winter, the team discussed internally about offering her an assistant coaching position.

Via the USSF, Ellis said she did not want to comment. United officials declined to comment on any aspects of the coaching search.

AD

The team is seeking a long-term replacement for Ben Olsen, who was fired on Oct 8 after a 10-year tenure. Chad Ashton, a longtime assistant, was named interim coach through the end of the season.

United’s candidate pool, multiple people said, also includes former New York Red Bulls coach Chris Armas; U.S. under-23 coach Jason Kreis, who led Real Salt Lake to the 2009 MLS Cup title; and former U.S. World Cup defender Steve Cherundolo, now coaching in Germany.

AD

MLS assistants Richie Williams (New England Revolution) and Ezra Hendrickson (Columbus Crew) could also enter the mix. John Harkes, a former D.C. captain coaching third-division finalist Greenville (S.C.) Triumph, is interested as well, two people said.

AD

United — which is trying to build a diverse candidate pool amid a year of protests about racial inequity — already spoke to Michael Nsien, head coach of second-division FC Tulsa. There are also plans to talk with Tyrone Marshall (Real Salt Lake assistant) and Patrice Bernier (Montreal Impact assistant).

Ashton has improved his standing by overseeing a 3-1-1 surge that has lifted United (5-10-6) into a three-way tie for the last Eastern Conference playoff berth. Two matches remain.

One person close to the situation said United’s preliminary list also includes several coaches abroad, mostly from Latin America. United’s seven prior coaches were already involved in American soccer in some capacity before taking the job.

At the moment, another person said, United does not have a top candidate and the process would probably take at least several weeks to complete.