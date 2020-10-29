NFL Week 8: What you need to read
The latest: Week 7 takeaways | Cam Newton’s words speak louder than his clothing | Browns lose Odell Beckham Jr. for the season to a torn ACL | Ron Rivera completes final cancer treatment | Cowboys players take heat for not doing more to defend Andy Dalton
Power rankings: Week 8 | 7 | 6 | 5 | 4 | 3 | 2 | 1 | Week 8 best bets
Columns: If the Supreme Court tosses Obamacare, football players will feel the loss | The gap between the NFL’s haves and have-nots is growing. These teams will benefit most. | Tampa Bay is having a sports moment, and Tom Brady’s Buccaneers are worthy of it
