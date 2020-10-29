Tailback Christian McCaffrey is not expected to return to the Panthers’ lineup when they face the Falcons in Charlotte on “Thursday Night Football” on Fox, the NFL Network and Amazon Prime.

McCaffrey has been sidelined since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2 of the season. He returned to practice this week. But it always was regarded as a long shot that he’d return to game action after an abbreviated week of practice, and he’s expected to remain on the injured reserve list for now. That will give him another 10 days before the Panthers’ next game Nov. 8 at Kansas City.

The Panthers are on a two-game losing streak and bring a record of 3-4 into the game. They’ll try to reach .500 at the halfway point of their season with a triumph over the Falcons. That would be a nice achievement, with a first-year head coach in Matt Rhule and a new starting quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater. Rhule was hired from the college ranks at Baylor and Bridgewater was signed in free agency to replace Cam Newton. The circumstances of this coronavirus-affected season, with no offseason practices and no preseason games, have been particularly trying for those teams with new coaching staffs and little continuity from last season.

The Falcons have a record of 1-6 and are playing their third game since Raheem Morris was elevated to interim head coach to replace the fired Dan Quinn. The final game for Quinn was a 23-16 loss to the Panthers on Oct. 11 that dropped the Falcons’ record to 0-5, prompting owner Arthur Blank to fire Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff.