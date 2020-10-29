The Carolina Panthers host the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South rivalry game on Thursday Night Football. Follow along for live updates during the game.

October 29, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT
Falcons get early field goal after opting against fourth-down gamble

By Mark Maske

The Falcons have the early lead in Charlotte on a 20-yard field goal by kicker Younghoe Koo. Coach Raheem Morris opted against a fourth-and-one try from the Carolina 3-yard line, calling a timeout and choosing the field goal after initially leaving the Atlanta offense on the field. Quarterback Matt Ryan began the game with two completions to wide receiver Julio Jones totaling 52 yards. He followed with another completion to tight end Hayden Hurst for 11 yards, but the Falcons ultimately couldn’t get into the end zone. (Falcons 3, Panthers 0 with 11:14 left in the 1st quarter)

October 29, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
What to watch for in Falcons at Panthers

By Mark Maske

Tailback Christian McCaffrey is not expected to return to the Panthers’ lineup when they face the Falcons in Charlotte on “Thursday Night Football” on Fox, the NFL Network and Amazon Prime.

McCaffrey has been sidelined since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2 of the season. He returned to practice this week. But it always was regarded as a long shot that he’d return to game action after an abbreviated week of practice, and he’s expected to remain on the injured reserve list for now. That will give him another 10 days before the Panthers’ next game Nov. 8 at Kansas City.

The Panthers are on a two-game losing streak and bring a record of 3-4 into the game. They’ll try to reach .500 at the halfway point of their season with a triumph over the Falcons. That would be a nice achievement, with a first-year head coach in Matt Rhule and a new starting quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater. Rhule was hired from the college ranks at Baylor and Bridgewater was signed in free agency to replace Cam Newton. The circumstances of this coronavirus-affected season, with no offseason practices and no preseason games, have been particularly trying for those teams with new coaching staffs and little continuity from last season.

The Falcons have a record of 1-6 and are playing their third game since Raheem Morris was elevated to interim head coach to replace the fired Dan Quinn. The final game for Quinn was a 23-16 loss to the Panthers on Oct. 11 that dropped the Falcons’ record to 0-5, prompting owner Arthur Blank to fire Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff.

The Falcons are coming off a loss Sunday in Atlanta to the Detroit Lions in which tailback Todd Gurley accidentally scored a go-ahead touchdown instead of falling at the 1-yard line to allow the Falcons to run down the clock before kicking a potential winning field goal. They’re playing out the string in a lost season but reportedly don’t intend to trade quarterback Matt Ryan or wide receiver Julio Jones by Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.